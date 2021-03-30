Global Radar Security Market Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 6.3% during Forecast Period 2017-2024

The global radar security market is segmented by application into border security, seaport and harbor, important infrastructure. Among these segments, border security segment is projected to grow at remarkable pace over the forecast period. The growth of border security segment can be attributed to monitor human trafficking, illegal entry of immigrants, securing imports and exports at the borders to detect smuggling activities and drugs supply. Apart from this, less turnaround times and low additional expenses associated with narrow body aircrafts are expected to drive the growth of narrow-body aircraft segment over the forecast period.

Global radar security market is expected to register a notable CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. Growing safety & assistance features in radar security products is a key factor which is expected to augment the growth of global radar security market over the forecast period. Furthermore, need of military applicants across the globe is a major factor which is expected to fuel the demand for radar security globally.

The North America Radar Security Market dominated the global radar security market in previous years. Increasing need for the radar security products is a major factor which is expected to drive the growth of radar security market in North America region over the forecast period. Apart from this, Asia Pacific region is expected to emerge as a fastest growing market of radar security in upcoming years. Awareness regarding radar security products is key factors which are expected to bolster the growth of Asia Pacific radar security market over the forecast period.

Rising Military Application

Increasing demand for military applications are also driven by the rising territorial disputes amongst many countries worldwide which is expected to provide robust growth to the global radar security market in the upcoming years. Consequently, the demand for advanced intelligent system is anticipated to witness significant growth in the upcoming years. These factors are believed to bolster the growth of the radar security market.

Security Initiatives

Initiative by government authorities to increase the security concern is anticipated to drive the growth of the radar security market. Furthermore, government of various nations are setting up and increasing their spending on radar security systems.

However, recognizing short range target type’s radar security systems is likely to dampen the growth of radar security market during the forecast period.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global radar security market which includes company profiling of Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, Saab AB, FLIR Systems Inc., Thales SA, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Blighter Surveillance Systems, Detect Inc. and SRC Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global radar security market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

