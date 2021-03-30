Greaseproof Paper Sheets Market 2018-2028 Key Players- Napco National Paper Products Co., Charlotte Express Packaging Ltd., Fulton International Industry Limited, Troitsk Paper Factory.

Greaseproof paper sheets are the type of paper which are impermeable to grease and oil. Greaseproof paper sheets are an economical and adaptable solution for wrapping a wide range of food and are generally used in food packaging and cooking. These sheets are made by refining paper pulp to create a sheet with minimum possible porosity. During the manufacturing process, the density is improved by supercalendering, and the sheet is treated with starch and other chemicals to create greaseproof paper sheets. These sheets are ideal for wrapping a variety of food products like burgers and sandwiches or even used as a lining in snack boxes. Greaseproof paper sheets are an optimum solution to wrap products like cookies and chips which become soft and unhygienic if left uncovered. Greaseproof paper sheets can be pre-cut in custom sizes as per requirements. Overall, the outlook for the global greaseproof paper sheets market is expected to be positive during the forecast period.

Greaseproof Paper Sheets Market: Dynamics

Wrapping of food products like baked goods, cheese, and cold meats with greaseproof paper sheets ensures an oil-free, attractive, and hygienic way of storing and transportation. Greaseproof paper sheets can bear high temperature of up to 220° C and can be placed in refrigerators as well. This factor is supposed to drive the global greaseproof paper sheets market during the next decade.

Greaseproof paper sheets are made up of pulp paper. Hence, they are an excellent biodegradable option for printing. These sheets can be availed in custom-printed and off-the-shelf formats. Printed greaseproof paper sheets are an eye-catching solution for branding and promotion. Serving food products wrapped in printed greaseproof paper sheets also enhances the product’s appeal to customers. Also, these can be printed with multiple color options. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global greaseproof paper sheets market during the forecast period. Various alternatives to greaseproof paper sheets, such as foils, oil papers, and wax papers, can hamper the growth of the global greaseproof paper sheets market during the next decade.

Greaseproof Paper Sheets Market: Segmentation

Globally, the greaseproof paper sheets market has been segmented on the basis of coating type, product type, size, and region.

On the basis of coating type, the global greaseproof paper sheets market has been segmented into:

Starch

Alignates

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)

On the basis of printing, the global greaseproof paper sheets market has been segmented into:

Unprinted Greaseproof Paper Sheets

Printed Greaseproof Paper Sheets

On the basis of size and dimensions, the global greaseproof paper sheets market has been segmented into:

250 mm x 350 mm

310 mm x 350 mm

350 mm x 430 mm

Others

On the basis of region, the global greaseproof paper sheets market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa

Japan

The outlook for the global greaseproof paper sheets market is expected to be positive. The APEJ region is expected to dominate the global greaseproof paper sheets market owing to the rising food service outlets coupled with growing disposable income of people, especially in countries such as China and India. North America region is expected to witness high growth in the global greaseproof paper sheets market. It is attributed to the availability of established and organized food outlets in the region and high demand for ready-to-eat food. European market is supposed to follow North America in terms of the demand for greaseproof paper sheets. MEA is expected to witness sluggish growth due to low acceptance of greaseproof paper sheets in the region.

Greaseproof Paper Sheets Market: Key Players

Few of the leading players operating in the global greaseproof paper sheets market are –