Healthcare IT Consulting Market Outlook 2017-2023 by Key Players – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, Cerner Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Healthcare IT Consulting Market Overview:

Global Healthcare IT Consulting Market is accounted for $15.69 billion in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% to reach $56.9 billion by 2023. The market is driven by rapid growth in digitization of healthcare, rapidly changing HCIT landscape, government support for healthcare IT solutions, growing HCIT expenditure, growing venture capital investments in health IT, and the need for data security are driving the growth of this market. However, concerns regarding data confidentiality will hamper market growth. Furthermore, cloud consulting, increasing consolidation in the healthcare industry, opportunities in small rural hospitals and need for healthcare IT consultants in emerging economies is providing lot of opportunities.

Major Key Players of the Healthcare IT Consulting Market are:

ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, Cerner Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Epic Systems Corporation, General electric (GE) company, IBM Corporation, Infor, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corporation, NTT DATA Corporation, Oracle Corporation and Siemens Healthineers (a division of Siemens Ag).

Healthcare 2.0 is a new wave focused on improving clinical efficiency, quality of care, affordability, and fee-for-value. Healthcare IT exceeds expectations in the healthcare IT consulting / staffing field. A healthcare data analytics platform can be defined as a single, interoperable system that uses retrospective data to produce business intelligence reports that quantify enterprise-level financial and operational performance, as well as, disparate clinical data to enable predictive, real-time reporting of patient outcomes against every episode of care delivered. For example, some health systems might utilize advanced enterprise data processing architecture to derive patient-specific insights for every episode of care, whereas others still rely on basic reporting capabilities of legacy Business Intelligence (BI) tools.

Use cases in the healthcare industry encompass monitoring a patient’s health progress while in the hospital. Implementation of many healthcare regulations in the hospitals like Obamacare has showed an increase in the Healthcare Business Process Management market. Integrating all the data requires concentrated efforts and healthcare expertise to pool data in order to improve the expected outcomes. Healthcare has a low tolerance to errors because all the diagnosis is dependent on the right, nay accurate, data.

Major Types of Healthcare IT Consulting covered are:

-Regulatory Compliance

-Production Go-Live/Post Go-Live Support

-Healthcare/Medical System Security Set-Up and Risk Assessment

-Healthcare Enterprise Reporting and Data Analytics

-Healthcare Business Process Management

-Healthcare Application Analysis, Design and Development

-HCIT Strategy and Project/Program Management

-HCIT Integration and Migration

-HCIT Change Management

-Other Consulting Services

Major Applications of Healthcare IT Consulting covered are:

-Healthcare Payers

-Ambulatory Care Centers

-Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

-Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities

-Hospitals, Physician Groups, and Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNS)

-Other Healthcare Providers

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Healthcare IT Consulting Market, By End User

6 Global Healthcare IT Consulting Market, By Type

7 Global Healthcare IT Consulting Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

