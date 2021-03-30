Key trends prevaling in the Indian orthopaedic implants market includes adoption of Customized Knee Replacement Surgery using 3D Printing, Robotic-Assisted Knee Arthroplasty Systems and Price Cap on Knee Implants in India. The report “Indian Orthopaedic Reconstruction/Implants (Knee, Hip, Trauma & Spine) Market 2022” provides an in-depth analysis of global as well as Indian orthopedic implants market focusing on major segments such as knee, hip, trauma and spine implants. Market outlook for overall orthopedic implants as well as aforementioned sub-segments has been provided for the period 2017-22.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in Indian orthopedic implants market. The report has been segmented as following:-

Market Segmentation

• Orthopedic Implants

• Knee Implants

• Hip Implants

• Trauma & Spine

Key Vendors – MNCs

• Stryker Corporation

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

• Smith & Nephew

• DePuy Synthes

Key Vendors – Indian

• Narang Medical Limited

• GPC Medical Ltd.

• Apothecaries Sundries Mfg. Co. (ASCO) Medical

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. India Medical Devices Market

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

4. Indian Orthopedics Devices Market

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Analysis

4.2.1 India Orthopedic Reconstruction/Implant Market Analysis

4.2.2 Market Share by Segment

4.2.3 Trade Analysis

5. Indian Orthopedic Implants Market Segmentation

5.1 India Knee Reconstruction/Implant Market

5.1.1 Overview

5.1.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.3 Trade Analysis

5.2 India Hip Reconstruction/Implant Market

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2.3 Trade Analysis

5.3 Trauma & Spine Reconstruction/Implant Market

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.3.3 Trade Analysis

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Market Trends & Developments

6.1.1 Customized Knee Replacement Surgery using 3D Printing

6.1.2 Robotic-Assisted Knee Arthroplasty Systems

6.1.3 Price Cap on Knee Implants in India

6.2 Growth Drivers

6.2.1 Rising Incidence of Osteoarthritis

6.2.2 Ageing Population

6.2.3 Increasing Healthcare Access

6.2.4 Adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgeries

6.2.5 Promotion of Medical Tourism

6.3 Challenges

6.3.1 High Procedure Cost

6.3.2 Lack of Awareness

6.3.3 Implant Design Based on Western Morphology

6.3.4 Lack of Domestic Regulatory Framework

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global

7.2 India

8. Company Profile

8.1 Stryker Corporation

8.2 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

8.3 Smith & Nephew

8.4 DePuy Synthes

8.5 Narang Medical Limited

8.6 GPC Medical Ltd.

8.7 Apothecaries Sundries Mfg. Co. (ASCO) Medical

