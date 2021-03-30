Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2019 Future Overview and Trends by Top Players: Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF, Buckman, Cortec Corporation, Ecolab, Kemira, Solenis, Solvay SA, Suez and Dow Chemical Company

The “Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of industrial water treatment chemicals market with detailed market segmentation by application and geography. The global industrial water treatment chemicals market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Industrial water treatment form an essential operation for the optimization of various water-based industrial operations such as heating, cooling, rinsing, processing and cleaning. Scaling, microbiological activity, corrosion and disposal of residual water are the four main problem areas in any industry. Water treatment in industries ensures the smooth running of the industrial processes and reduced operating costs.

Top Key Players:

Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Buckman Laboratories International, Inc., Cortec Corporation, Ecolab Inc., Kemira Oyj, Solenis LLC, Solvay SA, Suez SA and The Dow Chemical Company.

The reports cover key developments in the industrial water treatment chemicals market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

Market Segmentation:

The global industrial water treatment chemicals market is segmented on the basis of application as raw water treatment, water desalination, cooling and boilers and effluent water treatment.

Regional Analysis:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global industrial water treatment chemicals market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

The report also includes the profiles of key industrial water treatment chemicals companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

