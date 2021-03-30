IT Management as a Service Market analysis by focusing on latest trends, Segment and key players – Hewlett Packard Enterprises, CA Technologies, CiBRA, Five Runs

In the last decade IT has become one of the backbones for development of every industry vertical. Cost efficiencies achieved by the deployment of IT in operations have lured companies to scale up the deployment of IT departments. This has resulted in increasing complexities, and thus a need to manage these resources had raised. SaaS has made it easy for the deployment of IT tools and a large number of SMEs have adopted these solutions. ITMaaS is delivered through SaaS and it uses big data analytics coupled with the expertise of the vendor to ease the IT administration process and thus optimize operational costs for companies.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global IT Management as a Service Market along with detailed segmentation of market by applications, end-users and five major geographical regions. Global IT Management as a Service market is expected to witness an aggressive growth during the forecast period due to increasing complexities of IT Management solutions and rising demands for reductions in costs of IT to the company.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Hewlett Packard Enterprises

2. CA Technologies

3. CiBRA

4. Five Runs

5. Kace

6. Klir Technologies

7. Persystent Technologies

8. Q1 Labs

9. Splunk

Uplogix

The objectives of this report are as follows:

-To provide overview of the global IT management as a service market

-To analyze and forecast the global IT management as a service market on the basis of application and end-user

-To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall IT management as a service market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

-To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

-To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

-To profiles key IT management as a service players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 IT Management as a Service Market Landscape

4 IT Management as a Service Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 IT Management as a Service Market Analysis- Global

6 IT Management as a Service Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 -Application

7 IT Management as a Service Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – End-User

8 IT Management as a Service Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

9 Industry Landscape

10 Competitive Landscape

11 IT Management as a Service Market, Key Company Profiles

