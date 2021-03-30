Jute Bags Market 2019 Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

“Global Jute Bags Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

Jute is a natural fibre obtained from the bark of the white jute plant or the tossa jute plant. It is also known as the golden fibre owing to its golden and silky shine, and is extensively used in the manufacturing of packaging products and textiles.

As a packaging material, jute offers advantages such as good insulation, low thermal conductivity and moderate moisture retention. On account of this, jute bags are used as packaging material for bulk goods as well as shopping and gift bags.

The global Jute Bags market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Jute Bags volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Jute Bags market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aarbur

Hitaishi-KK

Howrah Mills Co. Ltd.

Shree Jee International India

Gloster Limited.

Bangalore Fort Farms

Budge Budge Company

Cheviot

Ludlow Jute & Specialities

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Shopping Bags

Gift Bags

Others

Segment by Application

Personal Use

Commercial

