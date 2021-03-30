Laboratory Filtration Devices Market 2017 | Global Industry Overview 2027 | Top Companies – Spectum Inc., GE Healthcare

Filtration is one of the commonly used separation process for removing solid particles, microorganisms or droplets from a liquid or a gas by depositing them on a filter medium. Laboratory filtration devices have enormous applications in everyday research practices being performed in various setups including research and development laboratories, academic institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, food industries and many more. In all these industries filter membranes or filter assemblies are routinely used for water treatment and filtration of particulate matter. Filtration is the important process used in many chemical, clinical, biological and analytical laboratories for various applications such as water treatment, percolation, concentrating the solution, gas purification in analytical processes etc. Various filtration techniques are used to separate solid from liquids or solutions by interposing a filter medium through which solutions or liquids can pass.

Ultrafiltration technique is commonly used in biotechnology industry for protein concentration or purification, DNA or RNA concentration, etc. Microfiltration techniques are commonly used in pharmaceutical industry in preparation of sterile formulations. Some of the commonly used brands of laboratory filtration devices are Whatman, Millex syringe filters, Minisart syringe filters, Vivapore ultrafiltration membrane filters, ÄKTAcrossflow systems and others. Cross flow filtration techniques are specifically in bioprocess filtration where purification of biomolecules is desired.

Laboratory Filtration Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

Global market for laboratory filtration devices is expected to be driven by increasing pace of research and development activities in pharmaceutical, life sciences and biotechnology industry. Thus, increasing research activities in the biopharmaceuticals segment, and focus on development of biopharmaceutical molecules is fueling the growth of global laboratory filtration devices market. However, increasing competition from local and Chinese players and requirement of is expected to hinder the growth of laboratory filtration devices market over the forecast period.

Laboratory Filtration Devices Market: Segmentation

The global laboratory filtration devices market has been segmented on the basis of product type, utility, technology, end user, and geography.

Based on product type, the global laboratory filtration devices market is divided into following:

Membrane Filters Filter papers Fibrous Filters (glass fibers, quartz filters etc.)

Syringe Filters

Capsule Filters

Filtration Microplates

Bottle-top Units

Filtration Assembly Vacuum Filtration Devices Pressure Driven Filtration Devices Stirred Cells



Based on utility, the laboratory filtration devices market is divided into following:

Disposable

Reusable

Based on technology, the laboratory filtration devices market is divided into following:

Microfiltration

Macrofiltration

Ultrafiltration

Cross Flow Filtration

Based on retail end user, the laboratory filtration devices market is segmented as below:

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Centers

Contract Research Organizations

Food and Beverage Companies

Laboratory Filtration Devices Market: Overview

The global market for laboratory filtration devices is highly fragmented with presence of local and regional players. Top 5 players in the market account for more than half of the market share due to specific product features offered specifically for use in life science and biotechnology industry. Obvious use of Whatman and other filter papers in academic and research laboratories causes the highest demand for membrane filters followed by syringe filters. Based on techniques, microfiltration techniques are expected to hold the largest share in the global laboratory filtration devices market.

Laboratory Filtration Devices Market: Regional Wise Outlook

Geographically, the laboratory filtration devices market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. The market in Asia Pacific and Japan is expected to grow at significant CAGR due to increasing number of research institutes in countries such as India, Australia and Japan. North America will continue to hold largest share in the laboratory filtration devices market. Many of the best academic institutions are located in the U.S. and a culture positive to innovation as well as the presence of venture capital has led to the emergence of a number of regions with top universities and businesses.

Laboratory Filtration Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the players operating in the global laboratory filtration devices market are Spectum Inc., GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC., Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., Sartorius AG, Pall Corporation and others.