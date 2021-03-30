Lipodystrophy Syndrome (LS)- Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2027

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2027’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical &forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) from 2016 to 2027 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.

Study Period: 2016-2027

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) – Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

According to American Psychiatric Association, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a brain/neurodevelopmental/neurobehavioral disorder and is one of the most common mental disorders affecting children. The disease also affects many adults. Symptoms of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) include inattention (not being able to keep focus), hyperactivity (excess movement that is not fitting to the setting) and impulsivity (hasty acts that occur in the moment without thought).

According to National Institute of Mental Health, Inattention and hyperactivity/impulsivity are the key behaviors of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Some people with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) only have problems with one of the behaviors, while others have both inattention and hyperactivity-impulsivity. Most children have the combined type of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). ADHD is diagnosed as one of three types: inattentive type, hyperactive/impulsive type or combined type.

The DelveInsight Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) market report gives the thorough understanding of the ADHD by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in the US, Europe, and Japan.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Epidemiology

The Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the DelveInsight report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology [segmented as Prevalence of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Age specific prevalent cases of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)] scenario of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan from 2016-2027.

According to National Institute of Mental Health, the prevalence of children ever diagnosed with ADHD increased by 42% between 2003 (7.8%) and 2011 (11.0%).

As per National Comorbidity Survey-Adolescent Supplement (NCS-A), the lifetime prevalence of ADHD among U.S. adolescents aged 13 to 18 years was found to be 8.7%.

According to National Resource Center on ADHD, the estimates of worldwide adult ADHD prevalence averaged 3.4%.

According to ADHD Institute, meta-regression analyses have estimated the worldwide ADHD prevalence between 5.29% and 7.1% in children and adolescents, and at 3.4% (range 1.2–7.3%) in adults. The prevalence of Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is greater in males (60%) than females (40%).

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Drug Chapters

This segment of the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

Currently available treatments can help reduce symptoms and improve functioning. Treatments include medications, psychotherapy, education or training, or a combination of treatments. The specific class of medications most commonly prescribed for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) include Stimulants. These Stimulant medications are found to be well-tolerated and they act quickly. Stimulant medications commonly prescribed for attention deficit disorder include methylphenidate (Ritalin, Concerta, Metadate, Methylin) and certain amphetamines (Dexedrine, Adderall etc.).

Other newer drugs approved for the treatment of Attention Deficit Disorder include Strattera (Eli Lilly) and Vyvanse (Shire). These drugs typically offer similar benefits to stimulants, but act in a different way on the brain. Antidepressants are also given in some cases. All these ADHD drugs however are related with certain side-effects such as decrease appetite, insomnia and decreased anxiety. Psychostimulants have also shown to be effective in the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), but, their shorter duration of action highlights potential limitations.

Many players such as Sunovion, Orient Pharma, NeuroDerm and some other are involved in developing therapies for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Launch of emerging therapies such as Dasotraline (Sunovion) and ND0801 (NeuroDerm) etc. are expected to significantly change the treatment landscape of ADHD in the upcoming years.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Market Outlook

The Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a through detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to the market of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in 7MM is expected to change from 2016-2027.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2016-2027. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.

This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

