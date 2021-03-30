Manual Espresso Machines Market 2019 Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025
Manual espresso machines serve a special niche by offering direct control over the brewing process. Unlike their pump-driven counterparts, these machines use manually generated pressure to power the extraction process.
The global Manual Espresso Machines market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Manual Espresso Machines volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Manual Espresso Machines market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Handpresso
Wacaco
DeLonghi
Jura
Philips (Saeco)
Melitta
La Marzocco
Nespresso
Ali Group (Rancilio)
Gruppo Cimbali
Nuova Simonelli
Panasonic
Illy
Bosch
Mr. Coffee
Simens
Keurig
Hamilton Beach
Staresso
La Pavoni
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
＜5 Cups Capacity
≥5 Cups Capacity
Segment by Application
Household
Commercial
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Manual Espresso Machines Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Manual Espresso Machines Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Manual Espresso Machines Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Manual Espresso Machines Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Manual Espresso Machines Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Manual Espresso Machines Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Manual Espresso Machines Business
Chapter Eight: Manual Espresso Machines Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Manual Espresso Machines Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
