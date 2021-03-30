Mechanized Irrigation System Market Size, Global Trends, Comprehensive Research Study, Development Status, Opportunities, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2023

Market Definition:

The global Mechanized Irrigation System Market has seen a significant growth in the past few years. Rising population and continuously increasing demand for food are playing a vital role in the growth of this market worldwide. Mechanized Irrigation System helps in significantly reducing the wastage of water. Owing to this reason, the demand for this equipment has risen in the agricultural sector. Improving the crop quality, government support and advanced technology act as major driving factors. On the other hand, the higher cost of installation, daily maintenance and other are hindering the growth.

Market Scenario:

To Analyses the Global Mechanized Irrigation System Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porter’s five force analysis etc. To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective. To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment by product type and applications. To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Mechanized Irrigation System Market. To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Mechanized Irrigation System Market. To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

Key Players:

The leading market players in the global Mechanized Irrigation System Market mainly include Lindsay Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems, Driptech India, Nelson Irrigation, Rivulis Irrigation, EPC Industries, Premier Irrigation Adritec, Rain Bird Corporation, Netafim Limited, T-L Irrigation and others.

Segmentation:

On the basis of end users, the global market is segmented into agricultural land, nursery, gardens and others including lawns etc. The global Mechanized Irrigation System Market is segmented into equipment type and application. On the basis of equipment type, the global market is segmented into Center pivot and Lateral move and others which include solid set among others.