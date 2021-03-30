Mobile Satellite Services Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2018 – 2023

Global Mobile Satellite Services Market 2018 Forecast to 2023

Mobile satellite services (MSS) refers to networks ofcommunications satellites intended for use withmobile and portable wireless telephones. There are three major types: AMSS (aeronautical MSS), LMSS (land MSS), and MMSS (maritime MSS).

The increase in demand for mobility, rise in integration between mobile and satellite technology, and advancement in digital technology majorly drive the MSS market.

However, low available bandwidth and poor quality of voice and data in inadequate signal conditions, and increase in government regulations on the use of satellite technology restrict the market growth.

Growth in trend of Internet of Things (IoT), allocation of additional bandwidth for MSS, and increase in competition in the Internet service market create abundant growth opportunities. However, lack of assurance for the reliability of MSS over different regions is the key challenge for MSS market growth.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Ericsson, Globalstar, Inmarsat Holdings, Iridium Communications, Orbcomm Echostar Corporation, Intelsat General Corporation, Singtel, VirSat, Telstra Corporation

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile Satellite Services.

This report studies the Mobile Satellite Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile Satellite Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Video Service

Data Service

Voice Service

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Land

Air

Maritime

Table of Content:

1 Mobile Satellite Services Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Ericsson

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Mobile Satellite Services Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Ericsson Mobile Satellite Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Globalstar

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Mobile Satellite Services Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Globalstar Mobile Satellite Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Inmarsat Holdings

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Mobile Satellite Services Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Inmarsat Holdings Mobile Satellite Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Iridium Communications

3 Global Mobile Satellite Services Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Mobile Satellite Services Market Size by Regions

5 North America Mobile Satellite Services Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Mobile Satellite Services Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Mobile Satellite Services Revenue by Countries

8 South America Mobile Satellite Services Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Mobile Satellite Services by Countries

10 Global Mobile Satellite Services Market Segment by Type

11 Global Mobile Satellite Services Market Segment by Application

12 Global Mobile Satellite Services Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

