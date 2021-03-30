Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2025

Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market

This report studies the global market size of Natural and Organic Cosmetics in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Natural and Organic Cosmetics in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Natural and Organic Cosmetics market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Cosmetics are substances or products used to enhance or alter the appearance of the face or fragrance and texture of the body. Many cosmetics are designed for use of applying to the face, hair, and body. They are generally mixtures of chemical compounds; some being derived from natural sources (such as coconut oil), and some being synthetics or artificial.[1] Common cosmetics include lipstick, mascara, eye shadow, foundation, skin cleansers and body lotions, shampoo and conditioner, hairstyling products (gel, hair spray, etc.), perfume and cologne. Cosmetics applied to the face to enhance its appearance are often called make-up or makeup.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Natural and Organic Cosmetics include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Natural and Organic Cosmetics include

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

L’Oréal SA

Weleda AG

Burt’s Bees

Arbonne International, LLC

KORRES S.A. – Natural Products

Avon Products, Inc.

Bare Escentuals Beauty, Inc.

Coty Inc.

AVEENO

Increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly personal care products has prompted companies such as Garnier, Henkel, and Amore Pacific to enter into the natural and organic personal care products market and develop new and advanced products. Manufacturers are continuously launching organic personal care products with clinical backing in order to expand their customer base. Rising number of innovative personal care products with antioxidant properties, including those with herbal extracts are expected to fuel the demand for natural and organic personal care products over the forecast period.

In 2017, the global Natural and Organic Cosmetics market size was 11500 million US$ and is forecast to 23600 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Natural and Organic Cosmetics market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

Market Size Split by Type

Natural Cosmetics

Organic Cosmetics

Market Size Split by Application

Man

Woman

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Natural and Organic Cosmetics market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Natural and Organic Cosmetics market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Natural and Organic Cosmetics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Natural and Organic Cosmetics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Natural and Organic Cosmetics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Natural and Organic Cosmetics are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Natural and Organic Cosmetics market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Natural and Organic Cosmetics Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Natural Cosmetics

1.4.3 Organic Cosmetics

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market Size

2.1.1 Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Natural and Organic Cosmetics Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Sales by Regions

Chapter Three: Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Natural and Organic Cosmetics Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Natural and Organic Cosmetics Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Natural and Organic Cosmetics Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Natural and Organic Cosmetics Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Natural and Organic Cosmetics Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018) Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Sales by Type

4.2 Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Revenue by Type

4.3 Natural and Organic Cosmetics Price by Type

Chapter Five: Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Breakdown Data by Application

……Continued

