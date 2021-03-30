Needle Destroyer Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2018 – 2028

Needles are medical equipment which are in use for a range of medical practices. The waste associated with the needles is classified under the biomedical waste which includes objects such as sharp plastic, blades, syringes, knife, lancets, scissors, glass, etc. Safe practices are performed for the management and disposal of needles. In healthcare settings, needle destroyers have been adopted recently in order to provide a safe environment for the patients, staff, and visitors from exposure to any blood-borne infection or any physical harm. Numerous initiatives with devices has been taken by the concerned agencies these days such as FDA in order to cut the risks. Needle destroyer devices are practical examples of such initiatives to cut down the damage observed with foremost objective to manage the material used until its disposal. The growing use of needles observed due to the rising number of surgical cases, increase in number of healthcare facilities and growing healthcare concerns, Have led to the growth of the needle destroyer market.

Needle Destroyer Market: Drivers and Restraints

Several types of needle are used over a course of operation with an estimated seventeen billion injections being ordered annually worldwide, needles being the largest segment for sharps waste to be in use for Sharps destruction devices. Although, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), health risks associated with needle destroyer devices can be lessened with special control, making the devices safe and effective. In November 2017, the FDA proposed reclassifying needle destroyer devices and renamed it as “sharps needle destroyer devices,” from a Class III device into Class II (special controls).

The global needle destroyer market is apprehended to see impressive growth in the near future due to present successful models and new product innovations. An encouraging sign can be observed in the market with changing consumer trends. The expansion for a better customer support will shape up the market for future prospects in state of development. Rising incidences of sharps injuries, innovative devices aimed at reducing the risk of needlestick injuries, and perceived risk of pathogen transmission from needle injuries are major factors driving the growth of this needle destroyer market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 385,000 needlestick injuries occur annually providing a potential charge in the growth of the needle destroyer market. Moreover, increasing concerns of occupational exposure to blood-borne viruses is likely to create opportunities for needle destroyer market growth. However, loss of tangible sensation during the use of certain devices, and technological inadequacies such as slow flashback are likely to pose as a restraint for the growth of the market. Reusable systems owes a large share comparatively than other sharps destruction devices and will have an impact throughout the forecast, dynamics of the market could still be energized with different working factors. As it is a promising market with a limited product listing provides a clear chance for further new involvements.

Needle Destroyer Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global Needle Destroyer Market has been segmented on the basis of product, end users, and geography.

Based on product, the global Needle Destroyer Market is segmented as:

Electrical Needle Burner

Needle syringe destroyer

Based on end user, the global Needle Destroyer market is segmented as:

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Diagnostic laboratories

Home care Settings

Clinics

Needle Destroyer Market: Overview

Needle Destroyer Market: Regional Wise Outlook

On the basis of regional presence, global needle destroyer market is segmented into eight key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan& China, Japan, China and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, huge healthcare infrastructure spending in these regions also supports the growth of needle destroyer market. Latin America region represents low needle destroyer market share but a good growth rate owing to the increasing private sector in healthcare environment. Western Europe is the second leading market for needle destroyer due to development activities, focus on aesthetic appearance and large research base. The Asia Pacific excluding China needle destroyer market is also expected to grow at a higher rate owing to changing lifestyle, rapid population growth, adoption of western lifestyle, and growth in research and development. These factors are likely to drive the market growth of needle destroyer market during the forecast period globally.

Needle Destroyer Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the major players in the global needle destroyermarket are Ambler Surgical, Bornemann Maschinenbau GmbH, Black Smith Surgical, Surgipro, Millennium Surgical Corp etc. Marketed products forms the major trend emerging in the global needle destroyer market.