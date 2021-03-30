Neuromuscular Transmission Monitor Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2028

Neuromuscular Transmission is the transmission of an impulse between a nerve and a muscle in the neuromuscular junction. With the use of some transient muscle relaxants such as anesthesia the neuromuscular transmission can be blocked. The level of the neuromuscular block can be measured by stimulating the peripheral nerve and subjectively evaluating the muscle response through a neuromuscular monitor. The neuromuscular transmission monitoring is achieved by the stimulation of the supramaximal stimulation of the peripheral nervous system.

Once the sensor of the neuromuscular transmission monitor is secured and the stimulation is started and the neuromuscular transmission monitor measures sets the stimulus current automatically. A non-depolarizing relaxant causes a fade in the response that is shown by the neuromuscular transmission monitor through a downward sloping response curve. The neuromuscular transmission monitor has a number of applications including in the use in facilitating endotracheal intubation and during surgery and critical care to maintain a steady level of neuromuscular block.

The neuromuscular transmission monitor system consist of a nerve stimulator, stimulating electrodes and the recording equipment. The neuromuscular transmission monitoring is conducted on different parts of the body that include the ulnar nerve, facial nerve, and the posterior tibial nerve, of which the ulnar nerve is the most common site for the neuromuscular transmission monitoring.

Neuromuscular transmission monitoring can be done using two types of stimulations namely, electrical and magnetic. The magnetic nerve stimulation has a number of advantages over the electrical stimulation in the neuromuscular transmission monitoring such as less pain and no requirement of physical contact. However the magnetic stimulation neuromuscular transmission monitoring equipment is bulky and cannot be used for the train-of-four (TOF) stimulation making it difficult to achieve supramaximal stimulation.

Neuromuscular Transmission Monitor Market: Drivers and Restraints-

Increasing demand for anesthesia monitoring using neuromuscular transmission monitor to maintain optimal level of neuromuscular block to ensure safe use during surgery is a strong trend in the neuromuscular transmission monitor market. Increasing number of surgeries and in patients in critical care drives the growth of the neuromuscular transmission monitor market during the forecast period. However the high cost of the neuromuscular transmission monitors may hinder the neuromuscular transmission monitor market growth slightly during the forecast period.

Neuromuscular Transmission Monitor Market: Segmentation

On the basis of stimulation type, neuromuscular transmission monitor market can be segmented as:

Single Twitch Stimulation

Train-of-four Stimulation

Tetanic Stimulation

Post-tetanic Count Stimulation

Double Burst Stimulation

On the basis of the end user, the Neuromuscular Transmission Monitor market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Trauma Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Neuromuscular Transmission Monitor Market: Overview

Global neuromuscular transmission monitor market is expected to gain significant growth rate over the forecast period. Neuromuscular transmission monitor is expected to gain high demand in forecast period due to increasing surgeries and the wide number of applications of neuromuscular transmission in the medical field. There are a number of types of stimulations in the neuromuscular transmission monitoring which include single twitch stimulation, train of four stimulation, tetanic stimulation, post-tetanic stimulation and double burst stimulation. The train of four stimulation is the most common type of stimulation used in the neuromuscular transmission monitoring. Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers are the largest users of neuromuscular transmission monitoring market.

Neuromuscular Transmission Monitor Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, neuromuscular transmission monitor market has been divided into eight regions including North- America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia- Pacific excluding China & Japan (APECJ), China, Japan, Middle-East & Africa and Latin America. North America is the most dominating market for neuromuscular transmission monitor market due to the rise in healthcare expenditure and technological advancement. Western European countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K. are top revenue contributing courtiers in Western Europe. The Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan neuromuscular transmission monitor market is expected to expand at fastest growth rate over the forecast period due to low cost products in the region. China is the one of the major revenue contributing country in global neuromuscular transmission monitor market due to the availability of cost-effective Neuromuscular Transmission Monitors and large number of researches due to increased funding in the region.

Neuromuscular Transmission Monitor Market: Key Market Participants

Example of some market players participants in global Neuromuscular Transmission Monitor market identify across the value chain are GE Healthcare, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, CAREstream Medical, RGB Medical Devices, Organon Laboratories Limited, IDMED, among others.