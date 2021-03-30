Oncology Nutrition Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2027 – Abbott Laboratories, Nestle, Danone, Fresenius Kabi, B. Braun Melsungen, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, Hormel Foods, Meiji Holdings, Victus, and Global Health Products

The global oncology nutrition market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading oncology nutrition market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The rising number of people diagnosed with cancer, rising incidence of malnutrition in cancer patients, increasing demand for nutritional feeding, growing trend towards an enteral mode of nutrition are few of the factors driving the oncology nutrition market. However, tube feeding-related complications for cancer patient is expected to hamper the market growth in future.

A balanced diet and good nutrition is one of the most important thing required for cancer patients. Oncology nutrition is one of the most vital part of the entire process of cancer recovery. In order to cope with heavy oncology drugs and medication dosage, consumption of well balanced and nutritious meals is very important. Nutrition assist the cancer patient in improving health, body weight and avoid side-effects of cancer treatment. Ideally, a well-nourished and healthy patients respond better to oncology treatments. Balanced oncology diet consists of foods and liquids that are rich in macronutrients – such as proteins, fats, and carbohydrates as well as micronutrients such as minerals and vitamins. A qualified dietician is an important part of the cancer specialty hospital and clinic.

The key players profiled in this report are Abbott Laboratories, Nestle, Danone, Fresenius Kabi, B. Braun Melsungen, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, Hormel Foods, Meiji Holdings, Victus, and Global Health Products.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global oncology nutrition market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The oncology nutrition market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting oncology nutrition market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Oncology nutrition market in these regions.