Ostomy Care Market Analysis 2019 | Industry Updates, Major Key Players, Size, Demand, Growth and Future Prospects To 2025

Market Introduction

Ostomy care products are used to handle the openings created by Ostomy procedures. These openings would require proper care and protection from infections. Various creams, disinfectants, consumables, bags, skin barriers, and accessories aid in maintaining hygiene of these Ostomy.

Market Dynamics

The growing incidence of inflammatory bowel /colorectal cancer/ bladder diseases and increasing awareness programs for educating patients about the usage of Ostomy products are the major drivers which are likely to propel the growth of Ostomy care market. Upsurge in the number of geriatric population, effective repayment system in developed countries, and rising technological advancements are likely to add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Market Scope

The “Global Ostomy Care Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the ostomy care industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global ostomy care market with detailed market segmentation by product, surgery type, shape of skin barrier, system type, end user, and geography.

The global ostomy care market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market Players

The report also includes the profiles of key ostomy care manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Some of the key players influencing the market

Hollister Incorporated

Nu-Hope Laboratories, Inc.

ConvaTec Group PLC

ALCARE Co., Ltd.

Welland Medical Limited.

Flexicare Medical Limited.

Braun Melsungen AG

3M

Coloplast Group

Marlen Manufacturing

Market Segmentation

The ostomy care market is segmented based on product which is further sub- segmented into the bags and accessories. The market by shape of skin barrier can be categorized into flat and convex shaped barriers.

Based on the type of system the ostomy care products market can be segmented into one-piece and two-piece system.

Based on the surgery type, the market can be categorized into ileostomy, urostomy, and colostomy. The market based on the end user is segmented as ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, home care, and others.

Regional Framework

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global ostomy care market based on products, surgery type, and shape of skin barrier, system type and end users. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall ostomy care market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Europe region is expected to dominate the ostomy care market in the global arena due to high geriatric population base suffering from diseases such as bladder cancer, cancer inflammatory bladder, and colorectal disease, in this region will also boost the demand of ostomy care market in forecast period. However, rise in per capita income let North American people to afford ostomy care accessories, therefore North America will witness the growth of ostomy care market in future.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

