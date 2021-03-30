Paraffin Physical Therapy Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2028

Paraffin Physical Therapy: Market Insights

Paraffin wax treatment has a broad list of therapeutic benefits for internal ailments as well along with skin healing. The diagnosis and treatment of diseases occurring in hands and feet such as joint pain, inflammation, arthritis and fibromyalgia require thorough attention. Introduction of paraffin physical therapy added as a catalyst to treatment of such ailments as it acts as a kind of thermotherapy also called as heat therapy. The paraffin physical therapy is indicated to treat these conditions by increasing blood flow in body that relax muscles and reduces joints stiffness. Growing need to have qualitative modern treatment therapies such as paraffin physical therapy used to effectively heal patients with osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis plays a fundamental role in driving the demand for paraffin physical therapy in the market. The adoption of paraffin physical therapy in hospitals in the health and beauty industry is constantly increasing owing to introduction of effective, hygienic and easy to use paraffin wax treatment. In order to serve the rising demand driven by newly established distribution agreements for paraffin wax treatment products in U.S., leading manufacturers are focused to ramp up their manufacturing operations in the country.

The paraffin physical therapy is majorly in demand in South-East Asian countries on the account of increasing usage of regular paraffin hand treatments specified to relieve pain in hands before one undergoes physical therapy and exercise. A majority of arthritis specialists and physical therapists have recommended the paraffin physical therapy owing to the fact that paraffin wax devours high heat capacity and is capable to absorb and retain great heat. These are some of the high end qualities that drive the demand for these paraffin physical therapy in hospitals and rehabilitation centers.

Paraffin physical therapy bath products are commercially available in different modalities majorly the fixed paraffin therapy bath and portable paraffin therapy bath. The paraffin physical therapy has registered high adoption due to its highly increasing demand in medical applications, particularly pain and inflammation management in hands and joints. With the growing incidence of tendonitis, arthritis, inflammation, muscular pain, rheumatism, there is an upsurge registered in adoption of paraffin physical therapy in hospitals and other end use facilities where paraffin wax treatment can be offered. The major potential end users for the paraffin physical therapy market, where it is highly in demand and generate significant revenues, include hospitals, rehabilitation centers, beauty salons & spa, rejuvenation centers, home care settings and others.

Paraffin Physical Therapy: Market Dynamics

Growing innovation and development of upgraded quality paraffin wax leading to availability of high-tech and effective paraffin physical therapy across the globe is expected to be the key factor driving growth of paraffin physical therapy market. Introduction of innovative products such as ready to heat and ready to use paraffin wax treatments that gained high demands from healthcare providers, beauty salons, and health spas has led to further revenue generation in paraffin physical therapy market. The ready-to-use paraffin wax treatment products are more preferred over the traditional methods as these ready-to-use paraffin wax lessons infection-spreading risk that occurs in case of using traditional paraffin wax pots. Rapid increase in physical disabilities caused due to increasing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis, tendonitis, inflammation, muscular pain and additional ageing is further expected to surge the demand for paraffin physical therapy. Thus, the demand for paraffin physical therapy has registered an upsurge, thereby generating more revenues in paraffin physical therapy market. However, inability to use paraffin therapy for patients having poor blood circulation, and diabetes restrains the paraffin physical therapy market growth.

Paraffin Physical Therapy Market: Segmentation

The global paraffin physical therapy market is segmented by application and end user:

Segmentation by Application Type Arthritis Rheumatism Inflammation Fibromyalgia Tendonitis Pain Management

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Rehabilitation Centers Beauty Salons & Spa Rejuvenation Centers Home Care Settings Others



Paraffin Physical Therapy Market: Overview

Based on application, arthritis and rheumatism register the highest revenue share due to high adoption of paraffin wax treatment in the paraffin physical therapy market on the account of better results obtained in these two indications when compared to others. Paraffin physical therapy found major usage in management of joint pain, minimizing inflammation and muscle spasms. Rising prevalence chronic disorders such as arthritis and inflammation and growing application of paraffin physical therapy in rehabilitation, sports medicine, rheumatology and orthopedics is one of the major factor driving the demand of paraffin physical therapy for early management of patients, thereby fueling the paraffin physical therapy market over the globe. However, the strong foothold of paraffin physical therapy service providers and product manufacturers for above mentioned disease management applications coupled with rising demand for these services is further expected to drive the revenue generation in global paraffin physical therapy market.

Paraffin Physical Therapy Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, global paraffin physical therapy market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold largest revenue shares in the global paraffin physical therapy market primarily due to increasing prevalence of arthritis and tendonitis owing to large geriatric patient pool in the region. The enhanced healthcare infrastructure and increased R&D expenditure for manufacturing paraffin bath devices. As per Arthritis Foundation, about 31 million Americans have been suffering with most common type of arthritis – osteoarthritis. It has been projected by Arthritis Foundation that the number of people that are expected to have doctor-diagnosed arthritis in U.S. would be more than 78 million by the year 2040: Western Europe followed by Asia Pacific is expected to be the second dominating region in global paraffin physical therapy market worldwide.

Paraffin Physical Therapy Market: Key Players

Some of the key players present in global paraffin physical therapy market are Paraffin International LLC, Best Priced Products, Inc., NeoLife Physical Therapy & Wellness, Whitehall Manufacturing, MeyerPT and others.