Pet Food Market Opportunities with emerging trends and Strategic Growth Forecast to 2022

The global pet food market generated revenue of $68,109 million in 2014, and is expected to garner $92,747 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2016 to 2022.

The global pet food market is driven by factors such as rising trend of nuclear families, rapid humanization of pets, and increased awareness about pet health. In addition, increase in ownership of pets in developing nations and rise in e-commerce sales offer opportunities for the pet food market players. However, increasing concerns about pet obesity and pet food recalls by companies hamper the growth of the global pet food market.

The key players profiled in the report include Mars Petcare US Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company, Big Heart Pet Brands, Nestle Purina PetCare, Diamond Pet Foods, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH, WellPet LLC, Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd., and Heristo Aktiengesellschaft.

The other prominent players in the market include The Nutro Company, Devenish Nutrition Ltd., Tuffy’s Pet Foods, Inc., Canine Caviar Pet Foods, NUTTSABOUTPETS, Simmons Pet Food, Inc., Nisshin Petfood Inc., Spectrum Brands/United Pet Group, Mogiana Alimentos SA, and Nutriara Alimentos Ltda.

The global pet food industry is segmented based on pet type, food type, sales channel, and geography. Based on the type of pet, the market is segmented into dogs, cats, and other pets. In 2015, the dog food segment accounted for the largest share in the global market, owing to rising trend of nuclear families and growing inclination of consumers towards dogs for companionship and security. Based on the type of food, the global pet food market is segregated into dry food, wet/canned food, treats & snacks, and others. Based on the sales channel, the market is categorized into specialized pet shops, internet sales, hypermarkets, and others. The global pet food market is segmented based on region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The North American pet food market had a dominant share in the world in 2015, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

North America was the highest revenue contributor to the global pet food market in 2015, and is expected to maintain its position throughout the period.LAMEA is projected to be the second fastest growing region, in terms of revenue, registering a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Pet Food Market by Pet Type

Chapter 5: Pet Food Market, by Food Type

Chapter 6 Pet Food Market, By Sales Channel

Chapter 7 Pet Food Market, By Geography

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

