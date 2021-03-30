Population Health Management Market Insight Forecast to 2025 and Key Players – McKesson, Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems, Allscripts, Athena Health, Healthagen, Optum

Population Health Management Market Overview:

Population health management is a collection and analysis of patient’s data from various information technology resources. Population health management helps in monitoring the condition of the patient and segmenting the patients based on disease. It also helps in improving clinical outcomes and lowering the cost of treatments. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases which needs continuous surveillance and care, adoption of healthcare IT, and increasing government support are expected to drive the growth of the market. For instance, the US government has implemented the Affordable Care Act (ACA) for the prevention of diseases and the adoption of healthcare IT. ACA will boost the growth of the population health management market and create opportunities for population health management service providers to collect and maintain the patient’s data.

Major Key Players of the Population Health Management Market are:

McKesson, Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems, Allscripts, Athena Health, Healthagen, Optum , Trizetto, Phytel (IBM) , I2i Systems, Healthcatalysts , Conifer Health , eClinicalWorks, Meditech, Greenway Health

The research report titled, Population Health Management market has adopted a systematic way to evaluate the dynamics of the overall market. It provides a comprehensive study comprising of a top-to-bottom research on the market dynamics, including growth drivers, challenges, threats, and potential growth opportunities, with a key focus on not only the global market but also the regional market. In a chapter-wise format, the report evaluated the global supply and demand trends in the global market, including the significant insights and graphical representation.

Major Types of Population Health Management covered are:

Mobile population health management

Remote population health monitoring

Major Applications of Population Health Management covered are:

Hospital

Community health service institution

Nursing home

Others

Regional Population Health Management Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

The research report studies the historical, present, and future performance of the global market. The report further evaluates the present competitive landscape, prevalent business models, and the likely advancements in offerings by significant players in the coming years.

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

– Detailed overview of Population Health Management market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Population Health Management market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards Population Health Management market performance

– Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

