Satellite-enabled IoT Global Market By Technology, Top Key Player, Demand, Region, Opportunities Analysis & Free Sample Report Forecast To 2025

Satellite-enabled IoT Market – 2019

A satellite is an artificial or man-made object that revolves around Earth. It provides a bird’s eye view of large areas of Earth at the same time. It can collect more data at a quicker pace than the instruments on the ground. The global satellite-enabled Internet of Things (IOT) market revolves around satellite-based services, which are or will be utilized by billions of IOT components or devices on the surface of Earth.

The military-based segment will account for the major shares of the satellite-enabled IoT market throughout the forecast period. The increasing need for mobile connectivity in remote areas and isolated terrains increases the demand for satellite-enabled IoT tools such as GPS systems, tracking devices, health and personnel monitoring devices, just-in-time equipment maintenance, and IoT technologies to support tactical reconnaissance and enhance mission reliability and security.

Americas is witnessing an increase in government initiatives in manufacturing satellites with the aid of 3D printing and the launch of technologically advanced satellites that provide inherent network redundancy and minimize the line-of-sight issues for continuous global coverage. The high frequency of each satellite signals enhances message delivery. This market study estimates that the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the satellite-enabled IoT market throughout the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Satellite-enabled IoT market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Satellite-enabled IoT status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Satellite-enabled IoT development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Eutelsat

Inmarsat

MDA Information Systems

Orbital ATK

SES

Lockheed Martin

SpaceX

Thales Alenia Space

Thuraya

NanoAvionics

Kepler Communications

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Military-based IoT

Business-based IoT

Market segment by Application, split into

Defense and Military

Civilian

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Satellite-enabled IoT market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Satellite-enabled IoT market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Satellite-enabled IoT companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Satellite-enabled IoT submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Group Satellite-enabled IoT are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

