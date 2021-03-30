Satellite Phone Market Emerging Technology, Growth and Future Business Opportunities 2023- Inmarsat, Iridium, Globalstar, TerreStar, Thuraya, Nice Trip, and SPOT Global Phone

Satellite Telephone, satellite phone or satphone is a type of mobile phone that connects to other phones or the telephone network by radio through orbiting satellites instead of terrestrial cell sites, as cellphones do. The advantage of a satphone is that its use is not limited to areas covered by cell towers; it can be used in most or all geographic locations on the Earth’s surface. Satellite telephones or Satphones, provide telecommunication connectivity through orbiting satellites, instead of conventional terrestrial cellular networks. These phones are similar to conventional phones, with the added advantage of providing uninterrupted connectivity in remote locations and in sensitive areas, where all forms of communication are subjected to censorship. These are mainly used by military personnel deployed on the field and other government agencies based in sensitive locations.

Satellite phones are quite similar to the regular mobile phones with the major difference being that satphones are linked to the satellites orbiting in space instead of the cellular telephone sites on ground. Most people who need a satellite phone work, live, or travel to areas without traditional landline or cellular coverage. Since satellite phones do not rely on phone transmission lines or cellular towers, they are able to function in more remote locations such as deserts, oceans, and mountains. However, the advent of hybrid satellite telephones and increasing satellite launches are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market players.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

Inmarsat, Iridium, Globalstar, TerreStar, Thuraya, Nice Trip, and SPOT Global Phone

Satellite Phone Global Market 2023 segmentation by technology, applications, and five major geographical regions.

