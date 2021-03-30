Security Operation Center (SOC) Market Global Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Regional Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Security Operation Center Market Highlights:

Security operation center is a centralized unit that deals with security issues of an organization on a technical level. Security is gaining importance in the corporate structure. A security operation center can help to secure and enable the business about attackers. It enables information security functions to respond faster, work more collaboratively, and share knowledge more effectively.

The Security Operation Center Market has been segmented on the basis of technology, function, service and model. The function segment is further bifurcated into control, monitoring and operational. Security operation center monitors and analyzes activity on networks, servers, endpoints, databases, applications, websites, and other systems, looking for anomalous activity that could be indicative of a security incident or compromise.

The security operation center is responsible for ensuring that potential security incidents are correctly identified, analyzed, defended, investigated, and reported. Major forces driving the growth of security operation center market are increasing need for data security and increasing cyber-attacks and cybercrimes.

Major Key Players:

Capgemini SE (France)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Secure Works, Inc. (U.S.)

Symantec Corporation (U.S.)

Raytheon Company (U.S)

Treo (Turkey)

Digital Guardian (U.S)

F5 Networks, Inc. (U.S)

Fortinet, Inc. (U.S)

AlienVault (U.S)

Security Operation Center Market Segmentation:

The security operation center market has been segmented on the basis of technology, function, service and model. The service segment is further bifurcated into reporting, vulnerability assessment, security assessment, security alert and proactive analysis and systems management. Proactive analysis is aimed at improving the level of organizational security.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of security operation center market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The major growth in security operation center market in North America is attributed to the technical advancements and increasing need data security.

Intended Audience:

Technology investors

Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Research/Consultancy firms

Government agencies

Network solution providers

Managed Security Service Providers

Table of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Type

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

Continued….

List of Tables

Table 1 Security Operation Center Market, By Technology

Table 2 Security Operation Center Market, By Function

Table 3 Security Operation Center Market, By Service

Continued….

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Type

Figure 2 Security Operation Center Market, By Technology (%)

Continued….

