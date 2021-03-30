Semen Analysis Systems Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2028

Semen Analysis Systems Market: Insights

A conventional semen analysis system is used for semen analysis to find the semen quality in order to enhance the reproduction. By using semen analysis systems the microscopic characteristics of the semen is evaluated, along with the concentration of the spermatozoa, their motility, morphology, vitality, and more recently, DNA fragmentation are also being analyzed. The rising number of cases of male infertility worldwide has impacted the child birth rate. Globally, infertility affects an estimated 15% of couples, amounting to 48.5 Mn couples. Males are found to primary contributors of 20–30% of infertility cases and contribute to 50% of cases overall. The primary reasons for such complicacy are poor sperm motility, lower sperm concentration, and abnormal morphology. Increasing male infertility and awareness has made healthcare companies to invest in the development of semen analysis systems or devices, drugs and Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART). In addition, hormonal therapy development and commercialization will contribute to the growth of the semen analysis systems market over the forecast period.

Semen Analysis Systems: Market Dynamics

The global semen analysis systems market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The semen analysis systems market will be driven primarily by the rise in economic power in some regions leading to lifestyle change, growing disposable income and increasing animal health expenditure. In addition, increase in healthcare awareness amongst couples about latest and advanced fertility tests such as ART (intrauterine insemination (IUI) and in vitro fertilization (IVF), computer-assisted semen analysis (CASA) are factors expected to propel the growth of the global semen analysis systems market. However, high cost involved in usage of new reproductive technology in semen analysis systems, less awareness in economically poor nations, and stringent tax regulations on medical devices in the U.S. are factors expected to hamper the growth of the global market for semen analysis systems.

Semen Analysis Systems Market: Segmentation

Segmentation by Product Type:

Analyzers

Software

Instruments

Centrifuge

Counting Chambers

Incubators

Segmentation by Application:

Human

Animal

Segmentation by End Users:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Specialty Clinics

Others

Semen Analysis Systems Market: Overview

Male infertility is a widespread disorder, which refers to a male’s inability to impregnate his fertile female partner.Approximately, 15–20% of couples meet failures in their first pregnancy test involving usage of semen analysis systems. Globally, there is increase in the infertility rates both in the developed and developing nations and increase in usage of semen analysis systems. Moreover, new and advanced technologies have increased the usage of semen analysis systems. However, the high cost associated semen analysis systems and treatment is a major hurdle to many couples who are in need. Also, a number of repeated semen analysis systems treatment failures can emotionally affect the patient to discontinue from the treatment.

Semen Analysis Systems Market: Regional Outlook

Globally, the global semen analysis systems market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East. North America is expected to account a large share in the global semen analysis systems market. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 9.4% of males in the U.S. are infertile, which is the highest percentage of male infertility in the world, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the semen analysis systems market in the region. Besides, the semen analysis systems market is also expected to grow due to obesity and diet, and launch of new products in the need of treatment. Both European regions owing to aggressive healthcare infrastructure are expected to witness significant growth in the semen analysis systems market. Asia Pacific including India, China, Japan, AUS&NZ and some of the ASEAN countries are expected to be a significant market contributors in the rising semen analysis systems market. The rising infertility cases and infertility treatment awareness and advancements in the treatment such as DNA fragmentation and computer-assisted semen analysis will fuel the semen analysis systems market growth in these regions.

Semen Analysis Systems Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players present in global semen analysis systems market include SKA Pharmaceutical, Halotech DNA, Merck Serono, Zydus Cadila Healthcare, OvaScienc, Sperm Processor Pvt. Ltd., LabIVF Asia PTE. LTD., Bioline Technologies, Medical Electronics System LTD., and ContraVac INC.