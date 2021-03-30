Space Mining Market to 2025 Business Opportunities and Future Analysis- Deep Space Industries, Inc., Planetary Resources, Inc., Moon Express, iSpace, Asteroid Mining Corporation, Shackleton Energy Company

Space Mining also known as asteroid mining is a process that is involved in exploitation of raw materials from asteroids and other minor planets, as well as near-Earth objects. Minerals are extracted from a spent comet or asteroid, then taken back to Earth or utilized in space for construction materials.

The key factors propelling the growth of space mining are increasing government initiatives and investments to frame regulations for asteroid mining and impending and ongoing space mining missions. Further, government initiatives resulting in rising number of start-ups and adoption of In-Situ Resource Utilization (ISRU) practice in space exploration are anticipated to provide growth opportunities over the next few years.