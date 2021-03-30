Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market: Drivers, Revenue, Application Industry Demand Analysis 2025

“Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

Artificial leather is a material intended to substitute for leather in fields such as upholstery, clothing, footwear and fabrics and other uses where a leather-like finish is desired but the actual material is cost-prohibitive or unsuitable.

The growing demand from the footwear and automotive industry, coupled with cost effectiveness is expected to drive the global synthetic leather market.

The global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market is valued at 22 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 39 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kuraray

San Fang Chemical

Teijin

Mayur Uniquoters

Nan Ya Plastics

Filwel

Zhejiang Hexin

Alfatex

H.R. Polycoats Pvt.

Yantai Wanhua Synthetic Leather

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PU-based

PVC-based

Bio-based

Segment by Application

Footwear

Furnishing

Automotive

Clothing

Bags, purses & wallets

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Business

Chapter Eight: Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source



