Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market: Drivers, Revenue, Application Industry Demand Analysis 2025

Artificial leather is a material intended to substitute for leather in fields such as upholstery, clothing, footwear and fabrics and other uses where a leather-like finish is desired but the actual material is cost-prohibitive or unsuitable.
The growing demand from the footwear and automotive industry, coupled with cost effectiveness is expected to drive the global synthetic leather market.
The global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market is valued at 22 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 39 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019-2025.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Kuraray
San Fang Chemical
Teijin
Mayur Uniquoters
Nan Ya Plastics
Filwel
Zhejiang Hexin
Alfatex
H.R. Polycoats Pvt.
Yantai Wanhua Synthetic Leather
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
PU-based
PVC-based
Bio-based
Segment by Application
Footwear
Furnishing
Automotive
Clothing
Bags, purses & wallets
Chapter One: Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Business
Chapter Eight: Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
