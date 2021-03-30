Vibration Sensor Market Competition to Heat up With Innovative Technologies Going Mainstream Globally | Industry Forecast by 2027

Vibration sensor, also known as vibration transducer, converts vibrations into electrical equivalent output. These sensors are used to measure the levels of vibration in rotary machines. It is utilized for recording the vibrations in machines, thereby enabling professionals to identify the faults in the machine and finding ways to rectify it. This sensor enhances the precision and safety of the machines and also for the people working in that environment. The Vibration sensors can be used to detect the influence of vibrations and quality can be detected automatically.

The vibration sensor market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing monitoring and safety features across the globe and need for high accuracy of measurement. Moreover, the factor such as developments in laser interferometry that is further utilized in vibration measurement is expected to provide opportunity for the market to grow.

Some of the major players operating in the market are Analog Devices Inc., Bosch Sensortec GmbH (Robert Bosch GmbH), Br?el & Kj?r Vibro GmbH, Dytran Instruments, Inc., Hansford Sensors, Honeywell International Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Omron Corporation, PCB Piezotronics, Inc. and TE Connectivity

The global Vibration Sensor market is segmented on the basis of sensor type and application. Based on sensor type, the market is segmented as Accelerometer, Strain Gauge, Velocity Sensor, Gyroscope, Pressure, and Others. On the basis of application the market is segmented as Automotive, Oil and gas, Consumer Electronics, Mining, Machine & Structure monitoring, Coal & Quarry Sector, Aerospace, and Others.

It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Vibration Sensor market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Vibration Sensor Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Vibration Sensor Market Analysis- Global Analysis Vibration Sensor Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Sensor Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Application Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Vibration Sensor Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

