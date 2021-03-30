Video Analytics Market Share, Global Trends, Emerging-Technologies, Innovations in Software Industry, Growth-Rate and Forecast Research-Report 2019-2026

A Video Analytics is a cellular telephone with an integrated computer and other features not originally associated with telephones, such as an operating system, web browsing and the ability to run software applications.

Analytics have enabled the users to influence specific data insights into actionable intelligence for a variety of functions. The analytic programs also support analog, IP and megapixel cameras, and can be integrated within the hardware components. The addition reduces the need for extra hardware, thus making the implementation cost-effective. It enables the industries to detect the anomalies involuntarily and track the system on a real-time basis. Video analytics provides object identification, facial recognition, object detection, and perimeter intrusion detection.

Request to Sample for this report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/144839

Global Video Analytics Market is accounted for $2.95 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $15.26 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 20.0%. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include falling prices of video surveillance equipment, growing inclination toward advanced technologies, rise in smart cities expenditure by governments and growing application of video analytics for reducing crime rates. However, privacy issues and high investments in legacy installations are restricting the market growth.

Some of the key players in the global Video Analytics market include IBM, Honeywell, Cisco Systems, Gorilla Technology, Axis Communications, Aventura, Puretech Systems, 3VR, Intelligent Security Systems, Allgovision, Intuvision, Digital Barriers, Delopt, Agent VI, Briefcam, Qognify, Kiwisecurity, Ipsotek, Verint and Iomniscient.

By deployment, the cloud segment held significant market share during predicted period. The cloud deployment of video analytics solutions offers a variety of benefits, such as improved security, enhanced scalability, improved flexibility, and lower costs. It provides the choice of scalability, while enterprises that are more concerned about security tend to opt for the private cloud deployment type. By Geography, North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to the large presence of key industry players. As organizations are shifting to new and upgraded technologies with the rising acceptance of digital business strategies.

Deployments Covered:

Cloud

On-Premises

End Users Covered:

Logistics and Transportation

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Education

Traffic Management

Defense and Border Security

Hospitality and Entertainment

Critical Infrastructure

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

City Surveillance

Government

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Residential

Commercial and Industrial

Other End Users

Enquire before buying for this report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-before-buying/144839

Types Covered:

Services

Software

Applications Covered:

Facial Recognition & Detection

Traffic Monitoring

Intrusion Management

Automatic Number Plate Recognition

People/Crowd Counting

License Plate Recognition

Motion Detection

Video Indexing

Incident Detection

Other Applications

Regions Covered:

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan , China , India , Australia , New Zealand , South Korea , Rest of Asia Pacific , South America, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa , Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Our trending PR:

Global Cloud Database and DBaaS Market – SWOT Analysis, Industry Share, Key Players and Region for Forecast 2018-2023 @

https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=44426

Information Governance in Social Business Market 2018 Growth Analysis On Top Key Players – Accenture, HP Autonomy, FTI Consulting, IBM, ASG:

https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=54140

About Us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics””based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “”business research facilities”” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “”out of the box””developments in the market.

Contact US:

Name: Analytical research cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]