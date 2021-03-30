Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 20.9% During 2018-2025

The global visualization & 3D rendering software market accounted to US$ 1,321 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period 2018-2025, to account to US$ 5,978.2 Mn by 2025.

An increasing need for faster and efficient solutions, surging demand for gaming & videography and growing construction & infrastructure developments are the key factors driving the global visualization & 3D rendering software market. Also, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the market players operating in the visualization & 3D rendering software market in the coming years. The region comprises of a broad geographical footprint that embeds significant growth of industrial as well as technological sectors.

Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Leading Visualization & 3D Rendering Software market Players:

1. Solid Iris Technologies

2. Solid Angle S.L.

3. Chaos Group

4. Act-3D B.V.

5. Dassault Systems

6. Autodesk Inc.

7. Otoy, Inc.

8. Nvidia Corporation

9. Next Limit Technologies

10. Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc.

