Vulnerability Scanning Market: Drivers, Revenue, Application Industry Demand Analysis 2024
Vulnerability scanning is a kind of security detection (penetration attack) behavior based on vulnerability database to detect the security vulnerability of designated remote or local computer system through scanning and other means, and to find exploitable vulnerabilities.
According to this study, over the next five years the Vulnerability Scanning market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Vulnerability Scanning business, shared in Chapter 3.
This study considers the Vulnerability Scanning value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Software Type
Hardware Type
Segmentation by application:
Government
Education
Enterprise
Financial
Medical
Aerospace, Defense and Intelligence
Telecommunication
Other
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Symantec
Intel Security
IBM
Cisco
Trend Micro
Dell
Check Point
Juniper Networks
Kaspersky
Hewlett Packard
Microsoft
Huawei
Palo Alto Networks
FireEye
AT&T Cybersecurity
AVG Technologies
Fortinet
ESET
Venustech
H3C Technologies
NSFOCUS
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Vulnerability Scanning market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Vulnerability Scanning market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Vulnerability Scanning players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Vulnerability Scanning with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Vulnerability Scanning submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Vulnerability Scanning by Players
Chapter Four: Vulnerability Scanning by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Global Vulnerability Scanning Market Forecast
Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis
