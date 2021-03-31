2019-2023 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Report Status and Outlook

This report helps to analyze competitive developments such as Joint Ventures, Strategic Alliances, Mergers and Acquisitions, New Product Developments, And Research And Developments in the “Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market”.

Report covers the studies of present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market for 2018-2023.

Real-time locating systems (RTLS, also known as real-time location systems) are local systems for the identification and tracking of the location of assets and/or persons in real or near-real-time.

Real-time locating systems (RTLS) are used to automatically identify and track the location of objects or people in real time, usually within a building or other contained area. Wireless RTLS tags are attached to objects or worn by people, and in most RTLS, fixed reference points receive wireless signals from tags to determine their location.

Over the next five years, projects that Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Will Register A 32.4% CAGR In Terms Of Revenue, Reach US$ Xx Million By 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

RFID

Wi-Fi

Infrared (IR)

Ultrasound

ZigBee

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Other RTLS Technologies

Segmentation by application:

Employee Management

Clinical Monitoring

Asset Monitoring

Patient Safety

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market.

The key players covered in this report:

Axcess International

Plus Location Systems

Decawave

Intelligent Insites

Bespoon

RF Technologies

Borda Technology

Purelink

Teletracking Technologies

Sonitor Technologies

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market Growth, Opportunities, The Challenges and the Risks Faced by Key Players and the Market as a Whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Segment by Type

2.2.1 RFID

2.2.2 Wi-Fi

2.2.3 Ultra-Wideband (UWB)

2.2.4 Infrared (IR)

2.2.5 Ultrasound

2.2.6 ZigBee

2.2.7 Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

2.2.8 Global Positioning System (GPS)

2.2.9 Other RTLS Technologies

2.3 Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018), Continued…

3 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) by Players

3.1 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) by Regions

4.1 Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) by Countries

7.2 Europe Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Forecast

10.1 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast, Continued…

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Axcess International

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Product Offered

11.1.3 Axcess International Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Axcess International News

11.2 Plus Location Systems

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Product Offered

11.2.3 Plus Location Systems Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Plus Location Systems News

11.3 Decawave

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Product Offered

11.3.3 Decawave Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018), Continued…

12 Research Findings and Conclusion, Continued…

List of Figures and Tables, Continued…

