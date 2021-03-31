2019-2023 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Report Status and Outlook
This report helps to analyze competitive developments such as Joint Ventures, Strategic Alliances, Mergers and Acquisitions, New Product Developments, And Research And Developments in the “Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market”.
Report covers the studies of present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market for 2018-2023.
Real-time locating systems (RTLS, also known as real-time location systems) are local systems for the identification and tracking of the location of assets and/or persons in real or near-real-time.
Real-time locating systems (RTLS) are used to automatically identify and track the location of objects or people in real time, usually within a building or other contained area. Wireless RTLS tags are attached to objects or worn by people, and in most RTLS, fixed reference points receive wireless signals from tags to determine their location.
Over the next five years, projects that Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Will Register A 32.4% CAGR In Terms Of Revenue, Reach US$ Xx Million By 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
RFID
Wi-Fi
Infrared (IR)
Ultrasound
ZigBee
Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)
Global Positioning System (GPS)
Other RTLS Technologies
Segmentation by application:
Employee Management
Clinical Monitoring
Asset Monitoring
Patient Safety
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market.
The key players covered in this report:
Axcess International
Plus Location Systems
Decawave
Intelligent Insites
Bespoon
RF Technologies
Borda Technology
Purelink
Teletracking Technologies
Sonitor Technologies
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market Growth, Opportunities, The Challenges and the Risks Faced by Key Players and the Market as a Whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Segment by Type
2.2.1 RFID
2.2.2 Wi-Fi
2.2.3 Ultra-Wideband (UWB)
2.2.4 Infrared (IR)
2.2.5 Ultrasound
2.2.6 ZigBee
2.2.7 Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)
2.2.8 Global Positioning System (GPS)
2.2.9 Other RTLS Technologies
2.3 Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018), Continued…
3 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) by Players
3.1 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) by Regions
4.1 Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) by Countries
7.2 Europe Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Forecast
10.1 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
10.2 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast, Continued…
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Axcess International
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Product Offered
11.1.3 Axcess International Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Axcess International News
11.2 Plus Location Systems
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Product Offered
11.2.3 Plus Location Systems Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Plus Location Systems News
11.3 Decawave
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Product Offered
11.3.3 Decawave Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018), Continued…
12 Research Findings and Conclusion, Continued…
List of Figures and Tables, Continued…
