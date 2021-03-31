3D Printing Healthcare Market Key Players Insights, Business Growth Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 3D Systems, Stratasys, SLM Solutions Group AG, EnvisionTEC, Arcam AB, Organovo Holdings

The report on “3D Printing Healthcare Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

3D printing technology is a rapid emerging technology, which empowers manufacturers in the medical sector to produce customized medical equipment and products. 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, utilizes a layer-by-layer addition technique to produce physical objects from a three-dimensional digital file. The 3D printing technology caters to the rising demands of personalized medical care by providing customized medical devices based on individual needs. In addition, it enables surgeons to plan surgeries, which in turn helps to reduce the operative risks involved during complex procedures, risk of infection, and decrease the duration of anesthesia exposure. This would enable patients to recover faster and reduce the hospital stay duration. In addition, 3D printing technology would facilitate surgeons to improve the success rate of complicated procedures. Moreover, this technology has revolutionized preclinical drug testing by facilitating testing on 3D printed organs as an alternative to animal testing. The recent success in the 3D printing of tablets has opened new avenues for the 3D printing technology for use in the pharmaceutical industry.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

3D Systems Corporations, Stratasys Ltd., SLM Solutions Group AG, EnvisionTEC, Arcam AB, Organovo Holdings, Inc., Oxford Performance Materials, Inc., Materialise NV, Bio3D Technologies, and Cyfuse Medical K.K.

The world 3D printing healthcare market was evaluated at $579.0 million in 2014 and is estimated to garner $2,363.8 million by 2020, registering a CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period 20152020. This market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period on account of the numerous technological innovations in this sector. In addition, augmented R&D investments, rapidly expanding customer base, increasing scope of biomedical applications, and extensive research and development activities at the academic and industrial level have fueled the market growth. Furthermore, collaborations between academic institutions and companies to accelerate the process of product development has supplemented the market growth.

However, absence of a structured regulatory framework, unfavorable reimbursement policies, high costs associated with printers, copyright & patent infringement concerns, biocompatibility issues of 3D printed medical devices, and limited technical expertise are the major factor hampering the growth of the market.

The report segments the 3D printing healthcare market on the basis of component, technology, application, end-user, and geography. Based on component, the market is segmented into system, materials, and services. Systems is the highest revenue-generating segment in the 3D printing healthcare market, owing to increasing adoption by various end users and several technological advancements. The various technologies used in the market include droplet deposition, photopolymerization, laser beam melting, electron beam melting, and laminated object manufacturing. Presently, the droplet deposition technology segment dominates the 3D printing healthcare market owing to its widespread use in healthcare applications, high heat and chemical endurance and increasing biomedical applications.

