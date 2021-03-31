Acrylic Acid Market- Business Plans, Inventive Technology, and Growth Factors

The “Global Acrylic Acid Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Acrylic Acid market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global Acrylic Acid market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Acrylic acid is a colorless liquid which is characterized by a distinctive acrid odor at room temperature and pressure. Acrylic acid is used on a large scale for the manufacture of plastics, latex, floor polish, in polymer solutions for coatings applications, emulsion polymers, paint formulations, leather finishing, paper coatings and it is also used as a chemical intermediate.

Top Key Players:

Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, LG Chem, Myriant Corporation, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD, SIBUR, SUNVIC CHEMICAL, The Dow Chemical Company, The Lubrizol Corporation

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the Acrylic Acid market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global acrylic acid market is segmented on the basis of derivative type and application. On the basis of derivatives type, the acrylic acid market is segmented into acrylic esters, acrylic polymers and other derivatives. The acrylic esters segment is divided into methyl acrylate, ethyl acrylate, butyl acrylate and ethyhexyl acrylate. Likewise, the acrylic polymers is divided into crylic elastomers, super absorbent polymers and water treatment polymers. Other derivatives include ammonium polyacrylate and cyanopolyacrylate. The acrylic acid market on the basis of the application is classified into adhesives & sealants, cement modifiers, diapers, paper industry, surface coating, textile and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Acrylic Acid market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

The report analyzes factors affecting Acrylic Acid market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Acrylic Acid market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key Acrylic Acid companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

