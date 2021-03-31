Additive Manufacturing Market Size Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 36.61 Bn By 2027: 3D Systems, Stratasys, 3T RPD, Arcam AB, EOS GmbH

The global market for additive manufacturing is segmented on the basis of material, technology, and end user. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into plastic, metal, ceramics, and others. Further on the basis of technology, the additive manufacturing market has been split into Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Stereolithography (SLA), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), and Others. Also, additive manufacturing finds increasing applications in a variety of industry sectors. Therefore, the additive manufacturing market has also been segmented on the basis of end-user into automotive, aerospace, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, and others.

The major companies offering additive manufacturing to different industries include 3D Systems, Stratasys, Inc., Arcam AB, EOS GmbH, 3T RPD, LTD., Envisiontec Gmbh, GPI Prototype and Manufacturing Services, 3D Hubs, Sciaky, Inc., and ProtoCAM among others. Several other companies are also offering these services to different industries which is facilitating the Additive manufacturing market to propel over the years.

The global additive manufacturing market is experiencing steady growth with regards to the research and development activities, product innovations, investments, and technological integrations, and deployment in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise exponentially in the coming years. The market for additive manufacturing consists of some well-established players across the globe that cater highly advanced solutions to the manufacturers. The solutions deployed in the manufacturing sector have graduated from being highly expensive to inexpensive solutions over the years. However, with efficiencies, and economies of scale achieved with the help, return on investment for additive manufacturing solution deployment is high leading to its increased adoptions and market attractiveness index.

The additive manufacturing market has experienced a significant growth and adoption rate during the past few years and is expected to experience substantial growth and acceptance in years to come. The primary reasons for the surged adoption of additive manufacturing are the increase in the need for automation and cost-effective technologies in the manufacturing sector. The implementation of additive manufacturing technologies in manufacturing facilitates the mass production of complex shapes parts with reduced lead times. Additive manufacturing has replaced traditional manufacturing methods owing to its high accuracy and speed of production. Also, additive manufacturing transforming production in the range of applications.

