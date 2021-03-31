Airport Surveillance Radar Market Overview and Growth Rate Analysis 2027 by Leading Companies: Harris Corporation4. Indra Sistemas, S. A., Intelcan Technosystems, Leonardo S. p. A, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation

This report provides in depth study of “Airport Surveillance Radar Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Airport Surveillance Radar Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Airport surveillance radar is a very crucial part of modern-day airports. Airport surveillance radars assist the air traffic controllers in managing aircraft movements, it can control the air traffic inside a radius of 30 to 50 nautical miles (56 to 93 km) of the air terminal and can track aircraft at altitudes up to 20,000-25,000 feet. In today’s era, most of the airports have implemented satellite-based technologies in order to improve air navigation surveillance and airport navigation radar systems. The surveillance radar system consists of primary radar and secondary surveillance radar. The primary radar detects an aircraft location by microwaves reflected to the reception equipment from the aircraft’s surface. The secondary surveillance radar interacts with the aircraft and transmits information such as the airplane’s ID and elevation. These radar systems are also important to alert the aircraft about safety, security and extreme weather conditions.

The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Airport Surveillance Radar Market.

The “Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Airport surveillance radar industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Airport surveillance radar market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, and geography. The global Airport surveillance radar market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading airport surveillance radar market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Airport surveillance radar market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. Based on product type, the market is segmented as primary radar and secondary radar. Further, based on application, the market is divided into civil airports and military airports.

The global Airport surveillance radar market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions.

