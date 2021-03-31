Augmented Reality Market Size | Global Industry Report 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Augmented Reality Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 95 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Augmented Reality (AR) is an interactive experience of a real-world environment whereby the objects that reside in the real-world are “augmented” by computer-generated perceptual information, sometimes across multiple sensory modalities, including visual, auditory, haptic, somatosensory, and olfactory.

The increasing demand for AR devices and applications in medical, increase in demand for AR in the retail and e-commerce, and rising investment in the major drivers for the market.

The key players covered in this study

Google

PTC

Microsoft

Wikitude

DAQRI

Zugara

Blippar

Magic Leap

Osterhout

Market analysis by product type

Head-Mounted

Head-Up

Handheld

Market analysis by market

Enterprise

Consumer

Commercial

Automotive

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Augmented Reality status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Augmented Reality development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Augmented Reality are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

