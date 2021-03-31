Automatic Door Control Market Up-to-Date Analysis of Market Trends and Technological Improvements 2016-2026

Automatic door control is widely deployed in public places like theatres, hotels, shopping malls, grocery stores and many others to eliminate the tedious job of opening the door manually.. Sensor based automatic door control technologies include ultrasonic/radio, infra-red and other wireless sensing methods. The automatic door control system is basically based on intention analysis and human detection. This is achieved with the assistance of a passive infrared sensor. A live body emits infrared energy which is sensed by the PIR sensor from a considerable distance. This sensed signal is transferred to a microcontroller which in turn operates the door motor. While the closure of the door is managed through a fixed time delay. Further, interrupt signals are controlled through limit switches to avoid locked rotor condition of the motor. Automatic door control is a widely used product especially in the developed economies to avoid human labor and workforce.

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1624

Global Automatic Door Control Market: Segmentation

The global automatic door control market can be segmented on the basis of geography, type, operating mechanism, technology and application. On the basis of geography, the global automatic door control market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Japan. On the basis of type, the global automatic door control market can be segmented into glass doors, metal doors, plastic doors and composite doors. On the basis of operating mechanism, the global automatic door control market can be segmented into swinging doors, sliding doors, folding doors, revolving doors and others. On the basis of technology, the global automatic door control market can be segmented into manual, automatic and access control. On account of applications, the global automatic door control market can be segmented into residential, industrial and commercial.

Global Automatic Door Control Market: Drivers

The key factor driving the global automatic door control market are high disposable incomes. Moreover, changing lifestyles of people also accounts for a major share in driving the global automatic door control market. Improvement and increase in construction activities and adoption of automation in most of the developed regions is another factor driving the growth of the market. Moreover, increased construction of malls, high technology airports, grand hotels and multiplexes have led to the growth of the global automatic door control market.

Global Automatic Door Control Market: Restraints

High initial costs is one major challenge pulling down the growth of the global automatic door control market. Moreover, heavy maintenance and repair costs and less demands of automation in small and emerging economies restricts the global automatic door control market to grow. Further, increased price of raw materials like metal and glass is another factor restricting the builders or owners to use such automatic doors thus challenging the overall growth of the global automatic door control market.

Global Automatic Door Control Market: Region Wise Outlook

North America and Western Europe are the biggest markets for automatic door control because of high tech developments in the regions. Developed regions like North America and Western Europe are mature markets in terms of automatic door controls. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market followed by Middle East and Africa. Eastern Europe and Latin America are also showing positive growth in the global automatic door control market. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth due to increasing development and automation in the developing economies like India and China.

Request Report for TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-1624

Global Automatic Door Control Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the global automatic door control market are GEZE Corporation, Door Controls Inc., Dorma, Automatic Door Controls Inc., Thomas Door and Windows.