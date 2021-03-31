Automotive Air Filter Market 2016-2026 Key Players- NGK INSULATORS, LTD, Mahle International GmbH, C & R Fab Media Private Limited, Simplex Corporation.

An automotive air filter is a device that is made up of fibrous materials that removes solid particulates like pollen, dust, bacteria, and mould from the intake air. A chemical type of air filter consist of a catalyst or absorbent for removing molecular contaminants like ozone or volatile organic compounds. Air filters are being used in applications where air quality is of vital importance, notably in building ventilation systems and in vehicle engines. The cabin automotive air filter is a paper-pleaded filter, which is located in the air intake from outside for the passenger compartment of the vehicle.

Some of the automotive air filters are rectangular or similar in shape as that of the combustion air filter, others have a unique shape to fit the available space of outside-air intakes. The very first automaker to provide a disposable air filter in order to clean the ventilation system was Nash Motors. The combustion automotive air filter restricts particulate matter to enter into the engine’s cylinders, where it can cause oil contamination and mechanical wear. Nowadays, fuel injected vehicles are using a paper pleated filter element that is in a flat panel form. These filters are placed in a plastic box connected with a throttle body. Older vehicles using throttle body or carburettors fuel injection system use a cylinder air filter, which are a few inches and are between 6 to 16 inches.

Global Automotive Air Filter Market: Drivers and Restrains

The ever increasing automobile market, and particularly the cars market is the major driving factor for the growth of global automotive air filter market and specifically the cabin filter market due to the cars market. Also automobile consumers are becoming aware about the importance of air filter for purified air and staying isolated in their passenger cabin from the atmosphere dirt that leads to the booming cabin air filter aftermarket.

However, the flourishing electric vehicle market is restricting the growth of intake air filter, which is specifically required in the internal combustion engines intake manifold. Thus it can slowdown the growth of global automotive air filter market.

Global Automotive Air Filter Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the automotive air filter market can be segmented as:

Cabin air filter

Intake air filter

On the basis of filtering media, the automotive air filter market can be segmented as:

Synthetic

Cellulose

Activated carbon

Particle

Global Automotive Air Filter Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global automotive air filter market can be divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa. Europe is the dominant region in the global automotive air filter market owing to the ever increasing automobile market in this region. Asia Pacific is the second major contributor in the automotive air filter market due to the automobile giants such as Maruti, Hero and other companies. The companies such as General Motors, Ford are having a significant contribution in the global automobile market making North America a considerable player in the global automotive air filter market. Japan is technologically advanced country in terms of automotive markets and so the technology of automotive air filter is very common in this country. Latin America and Middle East and Africa are at a nascent stage in the automotive air filter market but is anticipated to have a modest CAGR in the forecasted period.

Global Automotive Air Filter Market: Key Players

Global Automotive Air Filter Market: Key Players