Automotive Fasteners Market 2016-2026 Key Players- Westfield Fasteners Limited, Stanley Engineered Fastening, Shanghai Tianbao Fastener Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Sundram Fasteners Limited.

Fasteners are the mechanical components that holds, joins or affixes two or more parts together, automotive industry is the largest market for the fastener. Automotive fasteners are made up of various materials such as Iron, Aluminum, Brass, Nickel, Stainless steel, Plastic, they are further classified with their distinct characteristics. Automotive fasteners are generally used for the clamping parts of vehicle together to avoid their separation or wobbling, transmitting loads as well as to prevent leakage of joint. Automotive fasteners comes in various shapes and coatings, colours to meet the demand of automotive fastening market along with the attractive designs and quality. Over the last decade various companies are involved into the technological research and development of the automotive fasteners, which resulted into superior quality fasteners and the growth of automotive fasteners market. Overall, the automotive fasteners market is expected to show a modest CAGR over the forecast period.

Automotive fasteners market: Drivers and Restraints

The flourishing automobile industry and the vital importance of fasteners in automobiles is a key driving factors of automotive fasteners market. The technical developments and improvements in the quality and durability of fasteners is another driving factor in the automotive fasteners market. The easy replaceable nature of automotive fasteners makes it convenient for the end use consumers to purchase fasteners for their vehicles that would further boost the aftermarket of automotive fasteners.

However, the alternative to automotive fasteners such as clinching and welding can slowdown the growth of automotive fasteners market.

Automotive fasteners market: Segmentation

On the basis of material used, the automotive fasteners market segmented as follows:

Iron

Aluminum

Brass

Nickel

Stainless steel

Plastic

On the basis of characteristics, the automotive fasteners market segmented as follows:

Removable

Semi-permanent

Permanent

On the basis of types, the automotive fasteners market segmented as follows:

Threaded – Nuts Screws Rivets Studs

Non threaded – Snap rings Clips



On the basis of Coating, the automotive fasteners market segmented as follows:

Passivated coating

Cadmium coating

Dry film lube coating

On the basis of distribution channel, the automotive fasteners market segmented as follows:

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturers)

Aftermarket

Automotive fasteners market: Region wise outlook

The global fasteners market is segmented into the seven regions which includes North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East and Africa. Europe is the market leader in the automotive fasteners market owing to the largest global automobile hub. APEJ is the second major contributor in the automotive fasteners market due to the growth in the vehicles market and the aftermarket sale of the fasteners. The automobile companies such as General Motors, and Ford is making USA a significant country in the region of North America. Japan is flourishing in the automotive fasteners market because of the automobile giants like Toyota, Suzuki. Latin America and Middle East and Africa are at a nascent stage in the automotive fasteners market and is expected to have a modest CAGR in the forecast period.

Automotive fasteners market: Key players

Some of the global players identified in the automotive fasteners market are as follows: