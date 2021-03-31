Bio-based Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Technology, Trends, Development, Key Manufacturers Analysis 2019-2025

Global Bio-based Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Industry valued approximately USD 2.64 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.34% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

“The major factor driving the growth is the rising need for acceptable packaging solutions for various items like bottles, boxes, etc. The adoption of the Kyoto Protocol and Montreal Protocol will also add to the demands of bio-based products like PET.”

The objective of the study is to define Industry sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Industry. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The major market players in Bio-based Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Industry are M&G Chemicals, PepsiCo, Toray Industries, Teijin Ltd, Plastipak Holdings, The Coca-Cola Company, Danone, and Toyota Tsusho. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers.

Bio-based Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Industry Segmentation:

By Application:

• Bottles

• Technical

• Consumer Goods

• Other Packaging

By Region:

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

