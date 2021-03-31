Blow Molding Plastics Market Size, Growth and Comparison by Regions, Types and Applications 2019-2023

Global Blow Molding Plastics Market by Type (HDPE, PE, LDPE, Polypropylene, PVC, PET), by End Use (Food Processing, Construction, Automobile, Furniture & Design, Agriculture and others) and by Region till 2023

Blow Molding Plastics Market:

The global Blow Molding Plastics Market is analyzed in the new research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global blow molding plastics market is given a thorough examination in the report, which assesses the key driving and restraining factors operating on the market as well as the trajectory of the leading segments of the market and key players operating in the market. The macroeconomic and microeconomic factors affecting the global blow molding plastics market are assessed in detail in the report in order to elucidate the position of the market in terms of the overall economic environment in the world. The key players in the global blow molding plastics market are also assessed in the report to give readers an idea of the strategies likely to succeed in the market.

Competitive Dashboard:

Dow Company

Berry Global Inc

Comar LLC

The Plastic Forming Company

Inpress Plastics Ltd

Rutland Plastics Ltd

IAC Group

ExxonMobil Corporation

Industry Updates:

In November 2018, researchers at the mechanical engineering department in the Faculty of Engineering at the National University Singapore developed a method to produce light, soft, flexible, yet durable aerogels from recycled PET bottles. The aerogels also retain the property of PET to produce superior thermal insulation, making it a great fit for fire-resistance clothing as well as thermal insulation in homes.

Blow molding plastics include plastics that are heated beyond their melting point and then solidified in precast molds to produce objects of various shapes and uses. Extrusion molding, injection molding, stretch blow molding, and reheat and blow molding remain the basic types of blow molding processes. Major types of plastics worked by blow molding include polyolefins, PVC, and PET. The various benefits of the blow molding process in terms of cost advantage and operational feasibility are likely to drive the global blow molding plastics market over the forecast period.

Polyolefins, PVC, and PET are experiencing growing demand from a number of end-use sectors due to their properties in terms of resisting electricity, offering smooth surfaces, offering high chemical resistance, and strength while remaining lightweight. Fundamentals of the consumer products sector such as the beverages industry have come up with a rapidly growing demand for PET bottles, which is likely to remain a major driver for the global blow molding plastics market over the forecast period (2017-2023). This is likely to be an important driver for the blow molding plastics market over the forecast period due to the increasing variation in the beverages industry and the wide range of beverages being pioneered by leading players in the market. This is likely to drive the demand for PET bottles at a steady rate over the forecast period, thus driving the demand from the blow molding plastics market.

Segmental Analysis:

Blow Molding Plastics Market is segmented by type and end use.

By type, the global blow molding plastics market is segmented into LDPE, HDPE, PE, PVC, PET, and polypropylene. Polyethylene holds the highest share in the global blow molding plastics market at present, but is likely to fall behind PET over the forecast period due to the environmental unviability of the former.

By end use, the global blow molding plastics market is segmented into food processing, agriculture, furniture and design, construction, automobiles, and others. Construction, food processing, and automotive are likely to remain the key end users of the global blow molding plastics market over the forecast period, with the construction segment accounting for 30% of the global market in 2016.

Regional Analysis:

The global blow molding plastics market is segmented geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. In Asia Pacific, the blow molding plastics market is driven mainly by the growth of the packaged food and beverage market and the construction industry. The beverages market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a solid rate over the coming years due to the growing acceptance of healthy beverages such as protein shakes and green tea. This is likely to drive the demand for PET bottles, thus driving the demand from the blow molding plastics market. The growing construction industry is also likely to drive the demand from the blow molding plastics market in the region, as PVC is used in a number of applications in new construction, including windows, flooring, electrical wiring, and waterproofing.

The automotive industry is likely to be a key consumer of blow molding plastics in North America, as the automotive industry in the region is looking for lightweight alternatives to conventional car-building materials and is using various plastics in place of steel or aluminum to provide comparable strength at lighter weights.

