Blueberry Ingredient Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Blueberry is a fruit native to North America, having multiple health benefits. It is been used from ancient times as medicine for various diseases and disorders such as diarrhea, cataracts, urinary tract infections, etc. Blueberry is also known for its efficacy in improving vision. Blueberry is more often consumed as a fruit as well as in extract form. Blueberry extract has applications in different industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage industries, dietary supplements, etc.

Market segmentation by product type includes, frozen blueberry, dried blueberry, concentrate, puree, and others. The frozen blueberry segment holds the largest share in the market, due to its increased consumption in the beverage and frozen dessert industries. The market for dried blueberries is growing at a faster rate, driven by the efficient freeze-dried blueberry technology. Freeze drying is an efficient method for blueberry preservation, as it retains maximum nutrients, when compared to other processed ingredient forms. Blueberry extract has witnessed an increase in demand from the nutraceutical industry, due to rise in the consumption of supplements.

By end-user application, the blueberry ingredient market is segmented into food & beverage, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical industries. The food & beverage industry is growing at a faster rate, due to the increased consumer preference for functional food.

North America dominates the blueberry ingredient market, due to the increased demand from the food industry. Canada is one of world’s largest producers of wild (lowbush) blueberries, which are mainly used for processing and freezing. Europe and Japan are the second largest consumers of blueberry ingredients. The growing trend of healthy snacking is driving the blueberry ingredient market (dried blueberry, frozen) in the United States and Europe. The matured functional food and nutraceutical markets in Japan have also boosted the market for blueberry ingredients.

The global Blueberry Ingredient market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the global market size of Blueberry Ingredient in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Blueberry Ingredient in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Blueberry Ingredient market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Blueberry Ingredient market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

