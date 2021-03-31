Breast Imaging Market Competition Landscape, Research, Application and Global Industry Analysis 2025

Recent Research and the Current Scenario as well as Future Market Potential of “Breast Imaging Market in Global Industry: Market Development, Analysis and Overview 2019 “globally.

Global breast imaging market to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2025.

Global breast imaging market is valued at approximately USD 3.3 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.2 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Government initiatives promoting the breast cancer screening along with changing lifestyles are some key trends that are responsible for the wide adoption of breast imaging globally. Global breast imaging market is significantly driven by government efforts to promote the awareness related to breast cancer. According to the National Cancer Control Indicators in 2018, the Breast Screen is an Australia’s National Accreditation Standards (NAS) that aims for 70% or more of women in the target ranger to participate in National Breast Screening Program. Through this, Australian government aims to promote breast cancer screening across the country, Similarly, as per the American Cancer Society (Cancer Action Network) in 2016, the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program is a program for low-income women.

Request for Free Sample [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/HnM/QBI-BRC-HnM-167674

The leading market players include-

 Siemens Healthcare

 Dilon Technologies, Inc.

 GE Healthcare

 Hologic, Inc.

 SonoCine, Inc

 Philips Healthcare

 Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.

 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

 Gamma Medica, Inc.

On the basis of segmentation, the breast imaging market is segmented into technology. The technology segment of global breast imaging market is classified into ionizing and non-ionizing technologies. The ionizing technology segment if further classified into analog mammography, full-field digital mammography, electric impedance tomography, positron emission mammography, 3D breast tomosynthesis, positron emission tomography & computed tomography and MBI/BSGI of which 3D tomosynthesis is expected to emerge as a fastest growing segment owing to its benefits such as higher diagnostics accuracy as compared to other technologies and enhanced efficiency. Further, the non-ionizing technology is sub-segmented into optical imaging, MRI, ultrasound, thermography and automated whole-breast ultrasound.

The regional analysis of breast imaging market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America have occupied major share in the global breast imaging market. Major reasons for the dominance of North America are government initiatives to promote precision medicine and increasing prevalence of breast cancer. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific is witnessed owing to growing awareness of breast cancer & related issues coupled with the increasing investments in healthcare sector.

For Enquiry OR Any Query? Ask to our [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/HnM/QBI-BRC-HnM-167674

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology Outlook:

 Ionizing

o Analog Mammography

o Full-field Digital Mammography

o Electric Impedance Tomography

o Positron Emission Mammography

o 3D Breast Tomosynthesis

o Positron Emission tomography & Computed Tomography

o MBI/BSGI

 Non-ionizing

o Optical Imaging

o MRI

o Ultrasound

o Thermography

o Automated whole-breast Ultrasound

Directly Purchase [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/HnM/QBI-BRC-HnM-167674/

Target Audience of the Global Breast Imaging Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors