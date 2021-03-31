Car Wax Market is expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2018 – 2028

Future Market Insights’ published market report titled “Car Wax Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028” examines the car wax market and offers crucial market insights for the next ten years. According to Future Market Insights analysis, the global sales of car wax is estimated to be valued at US$ 743.5 Mn by the end of 2018 and is expected to register a 4.2% CAGR over the period of 2018–2028. This report divulges the demand for car wax and its break-up on the basis of different types, forms and end uses.

Dynamics

The global car wax market is expected to witness steady growth, owing to the growing production of vehicles in different regions. This increasing vehicle production is expected to drive the demand for car wax products, which are particularly used in the finishing line in the manufacturing of a vehicle. Car wax products also register high demand from automotive aftermarket services. The increasing vehicle fleet is expected to upsurge the demand for car wax products, which are mostly used in car wash and car cleaning services.

North America held the lion’s share in terms of the global vehicle fleet in 2017. As per the reports of OICA, the region holds a 21.2% share in terms of global vehicle fleet. Western Europe, with a 19.8% share in the global vehicle fleet, is also expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the sales of car wax products in aftermarket car care services.

Segmentation Analysis

The global car wax market is estimated to witness steady growth, owing to the increasing demand from aftermarket car care services. Increasing vehicle fleet is the key driving force surging the demand for car wax products in aftermarket car services. SUV, mid-range and upscale cars account for around a 47% share in the demand for car wax products in aftermarket car care services.

As per the reports of OICA, global vehicle production was reported to be 7.1% of the global vehicle fleet in 2017. Attributing to this, the demand for car wax products is expected to remain high in aftermarket car care services over the forecast period. Liquid car wax is expected to gain traction over the forecast period, owing to its easy to apply characteristics and low cost. The demand for the liquid form of car wax is expected to remain high in aftermarket car care services, owing to the less time required for applying liquid car wax as compared to paste car wax. The demand for paste car wax is expected to be driven by vehicle manufacturers who usually prefer long-lasting products for the finishing of vehicles.

Regional Market Projections

On the basis of region/country, China is anticipated to dominate the global car wax market throughout the forecast period. In China, the car wax market is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 9.6% during the forecast period. Moreover, Latin America and India are anticipated to register relatively higher CAGRs during the forecast period. These two regions, coupled with Latin America, are expected to register attractive growth rates in the global car wax market during the forecast period. The Western Europe car wax market is at a mature stage and is expected to witness slow growth over the forecast period.

Global Car Wax Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the players reported in this study on the global car wax market include 3M, Turtle Wax Inc., Darent Wax Company Ltd, Mothers Polishes Wax Cleaners Inc., Sonax GmbH, Treatment Products Ltd, Northern Labs Inc., Swissvax AG, Waxpol Industries Ltd, Carsco0 Inc., Shenzhen Marpa Imp & Exp Trading Co., Ltd and Kao Chemicals GmbH, among others.