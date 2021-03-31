Cloud-based Workload Scheduling Software Market Research, Major Manufacturers, Analysis, Industry Demand by Segmentation and Forecast 2019-2025

Global Cloud-based Workload Scheduling Software Industry was valued at USD 5.17 billion in the year 2017. Global Cloud-based Workload Scheduling Software Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2018 to reach USD 45.8 billion by the year 2025.

In the global Cloud-based Workload Scheduling Software Industry by region, North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and Asia Pacific region is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period due to increased Information and Communications Technology (ICT) expenditure in the government infrastructure. At the country level U.S, China, and Japan are projected to grow strongly in the coming years. The United States had the largest Cloud-based Workload Scheduling Software Industry in 2017. The growing trend in the American region of completely automated and cloud-based organization is a driver for the Industry. North America has observed an increase in the cloud-based workload scheduling software products from the major players and growing new players in the region.

Major market players in Cloud-based Workload Scheduling Software Industry are Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., GE Company, Hitachi Ltd, BMC Software Inc., CA Technologies Inc., Wrike, Inc., IBM Corporation, VMWare Inc., Symantec, and brief overview of 10 companies is also provided in the report. Better global reach at the operational level is the main reason the key players are holding substantial Industry share.

SWOT Analysis of Cloud-based Workload Scheduling Software Industry:

Strength:

Increasing Adoption of the Multi-Cloud Strategy among Enterprises

Seamless Scalability and Reduced Operational Costs

Weakness:

Opensource, Free Software’s hampering the Growth of Industry

Adherence to Multiple Regulatory Compliances

Opportunities:

Higher Adoption of Cloud Workload Protection Offerings in the BFSI Vertical

Threats:

Limited Technical Expertise to Handle Complex and Distributed Cloud Workloads

The segmentation is done on the basis of end-users and by region. On the basis of end-use, the global Cloud-based Workload Scheduling Software Industry is sub-segmented as Corporate Organizations, Government Institutes and Others of which the largest Industry segment for Cloud-based Workload Scheduling Software Industry, by end-use, is corporate organizations and is growing with highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By End-Users:

• Corporate Organizations

• Government Institutes

• Others

By Region:

• North America

o USA

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• RoW

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

