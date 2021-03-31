Coated Fabrics Industry Development Trends, Key Companies Profile and Forecast to 2025

Fabrics that are coated, treated or covered with various substances, to make them stronger and more resistant to weather conditions are known as coated fabrics. Coatings substances include polymer, rubber, resins, or any other coating which best suits the purpose.

Global Coated Fabrics market size will increase to 6190 Million US$ by 2025, from 4910 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Coated Fabrics.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2361965

Coated fabrics are used in automotive industry such as seating, door panels and consoles, instrument panels, air bags and other. Among all those applications, air bags consumed largest share of coated fabrics, with the amount of 337891 K Sq.m in 2016. In 2016, seating consumed coated fabrics were 269171 K Sq.m, with a consumption share of 27.34%.

Leaning on the abundant raw material resource and mature producing process, there are many suppliers in this industry such as OMNOVA Solutions, Takata (Highland Industries), Canadian General-Tower(CGT, Saint-Gobain, Trelleborg, Spradling International, Uniroyal, Continental(ContiTech), Cotting, Natroyal Group, Morbern, Haartz, Wuxi Double Elephant, Neucoat and SRF Limited etc. Also market concentration in this industry is not too high. In the future, there will be more and more entertainments.Global major suppliers are mainly distributed in Europe, North America and Asia.

Top Players:

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Coated Fabrics capacity, production, value, price and market share of Coated Fabrics in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

OMNOVA Solutions

Takata(Highland Industries)

Canadian General-Tower(CGT)

Saint-Gobain

Trelleborg

Spradling International

Uniroyal

Continental(ContiTech)

Cotting

Natroyal Group

Morbern

Haartz

Wuxi Double Elephant

Longteng Biotechnology

SRF Limited

Browse Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-coated-fabrics-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Coated Fabrics market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Market Segments:

Coated Fabrics Breakdown Data by Type

Coated Nylon

Coated Polyester

Other

Coated Fabrics Breakdown Data by Application

Seating

Door Panels and Consoles

Instrument Panels

Air Bags

Other

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2361965

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9120641 01019

Email id: [email protected]