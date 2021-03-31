Degaussing System Market – Growing Inclination towards Advancement of Industry for Growth

Global Degaussing System Market Size, Share, Segments and Information by Solution (Degaussing, Ranging, and Deperming), by Vessel Type (Small Vessel, Medium Vessel, and Large Vessel), by End User (OEM, Aftermarket, and Services) and by Region — Global Forecast till 2023

Degaussing Systems prevent generation of magnetic disturbances which assist in reducing the ship’s effect on earth’s magnetic field. Additionally, these systems provide precise current control, overheating protection and LED status indicators which enable users to experience enhanced efficiency and safety.

Research Methodology:

The market numbers and forecast derived were the outcome of our disciplined research methodology which includes secondary research, primary interviews, followed by data triangulation and validation from our in-house data repository and statistical modeling tools.

Report Key Insights:

Market Sizing, Forecast and Analysis: Detailed coverage on market segment and its sub segments

Regional / Country Trend and Forecast: Detailed analysis on North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, along with key countries in each of the regions

Market dynamics intelligence: Market drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, Porter’s five forces, supply chain & value chain analysis

Technology Trend, Regulatory Landscape, and Patent Analysis Outlook

Competitive Intelligence: Market share analysis, financial analysis, product benchmarking, strategic developments including JVs, Product Launch, and M&A

Regional attractiveness and related growth opportunities

Key Players

The key players in the global degaussing system market are L3 Technologies, Inc. (US), American Superconductor (US), Polyamp AB (Sweden), LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED (India), Wärtsilä (Finland), Ultra Electronics (UK), Groupe Gorgé (France), IFEN SpA (Spain), STL Systems AG (Switzerland) and Surma Ltd (Finland).

Segmentation:

The global degaussing system market has been segmented based on solution, vessel type, end user and region. On the basis of solution, the degaussing system market is divided into degaussing, ranging, and deperming. In 2017, the degaussing segment dominated the global market as they offer enhanced signature control, magnetic maps, and assist in fault managements. On the basis of vessel type, the market has been segmented into small vessel, medium vessel, and large vessel. The medium vessel segment is anticipated to grow at the fast CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing investments made by governments of various countries in submarines and destroyers. On the basis of end user, the market has been segmented into OEM, aftermarket and services. The OEM segment dominated the market in 2017. Factors such as advanced degaussing systems with functionalities such as sensor measurements, automatic control, and LED status indicators among others provided by OEMs is driving the market growth.

