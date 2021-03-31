Digital Insurance Platform Market Demand 2019: Rising Impressive Business Opportunities Analysis Forecast by 2025

Global Digital Insurance Platform Industry to reach USD 225.6 billion by 2025.

Global Digital insurance platform Industry valued approximately USD 69.4 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.9% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which gives growth to the Digital insurance platform Industry are growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) products, rise in the shift of insurers’ focus from product-based strategies to customer-centric strategies, and increased awareness among insurers to digitalize channels and the digital insurance platform is a business model that enables stakeholders in the ecosystem of the insurance industry to connect through a single centralized framework for solving multiple critical issues in the developing high-value ecosystems.

Major Industry players in Digital Insurance Platform Industry are IBM, Microsoft, Accenture, oracle, SAP, TCS, cognizant, DXC technology, Infosys, pegasystems, apian, mind tree, prima solutions, fineos, bolt solutions, inzura. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

The objective of the study is to define Industry sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Industry. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro Industrys for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Digital Insurance Platform Industry Segments and sub-segment:

By Component

Tools & services

By End Users:

Insurance companies

Third party administrators

Brokers

Aggregators

By Insurance Application:

Automotive & transportation

Home & commercial buildings

Life & health

Business & enterprises

Travel

By Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization Size:

Large enterprises

Small & medium size enterprises

By Regions:

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

