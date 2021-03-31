Digital Signage Market Research Report Opportunities, Industry Share, Size, Competitive Analysis with Forecast To 2025

Global Digital Signage Market was valued at USD 19.4 billion approximately in the year 2017. Global Digital Signage Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% approximately from 2019 to 2025 to reach USD 31.9 billion approximately.

The major Industry Players in Digital Signage Market are Adflow Networks, Inc. (Daktronics), BrightSign LLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, LG Electronics (LG Corporation), NEC Display Solutions Ltd., KeyWest Technology, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Omnivex Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Winmate Communication, Inc., Scala, Inc. (Stratacache, Inc.) etc. proving information like Company Overview, Financial overview, Product Overview and current development.

North American market has been forecasted to grow at the highest rate over the given time frame followed by the European region. Countries like Germany, France, United Kingdom and United states will see a significant growth in the coming years due to increase in the research and development and technological advancement by industry leaders. There has been also seen a sudden rise in the demand of these technology in major regions.

By Technology:

• LED

• LCD

• OLED

• Others

By Component:

• Software

• Hardware

• services

By Application:

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Hospitality

• Government

• Entertainment

• Transportation

• BFSI

• Others

By Region:

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

