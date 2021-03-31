Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Market Has Been Segmented Based 0n Type, Component, Application, And Region – Forecast to 2023

Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cells market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period owing to investment in cleaner energy sources in order to reduce carbon emission. The global Direct Methanol Fuel Cells market is expected to grow at ~16.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Market Research Report: Information by Type (PEMFC, MCFC, PAFC, SOFC), Component (Electrode, Membrane, Balance of System, and Balance of Stack), Application and Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Market Overview

The global Direct Methanol Fuel Cells market is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, mainly due to the ease of storage and transportation of DMFC as storing methanol is relatively easy than other materials, which is also supposed to encourage product acceptance across industries and in turn compliment market growth. Increasing demand for clean energy and demand for reduction for carbon emission would drive the demand for DMFC market.

Direct methanol fuel cells (DMFC) is an attractive source of energy for mobiles, portable, and stationary applications. Its main advantage is ease of transport with no complicated storage mechanism. DMFCs have higher energy density compared to conventional lithium ion batteries. Such superior characteristics are presumed to play a critical part in aiding the global market development. Favorable government initiatives and regulations related to clean energy would further have a positive impact on direct methanol fuel cells market.

Direct methanol fuel cells have applications spread across multiple industries. Major end-use industries include electronics, automotive, and industrial. DMFC has different types of applications, namely, stationary, portable, and transportation applications. These fuel cells can also be used in automobiles instead of conventional fuel and are termed to be more efficient and reliable.

Key Players:

Antig Technology Co.,Ltd. (Taiwan),

SFC Energy AG (Germany),

Ballard Power Systems (Canada),

Oorja Corporation (US),

Meoh Power, Inc. (US),

Horizon Fuel Cells Technologies (Singapore),

Fujikura Ltd (Japan),

Treadstone Technologies Inc. (US), and

Samsung SDI (South Korea), among others.

Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Market Segmental Analysis:

The global Direct Methanol Fuel Cells market has been segmented based on type, component, application, and region.

By Type

PEMFC

MCFC

PAFC

SOFC

Others

By Component

Electrode

Membrane

Balance of System

Balance of Stack

By Application

Portable

Stationary

Transportation

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Regional Outlook:

Region wise, Asia Pacific held the largest market share of the global Direct Methanol Fuel Cells market in 2017. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific region would be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising investment in railway sector, rising urbanization and proliferation of electrification. Europe region holds significant market share and is expected to dominate the global Direct Methanol Fuel Cells market in terms of revenue contribution. Germany is leading country contributing to the growth of the European market. The market is mainly driven by factors such as the gradual shift from diesel-based to diesel-electric locomotives and electric locomotives.

